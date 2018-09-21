Log in
Information Services : Are you concerned about potential mail disruptions? Sign up for our email and online services

09/21/2018 | 12:59am CEST

ISC customers are encouraged to use our email and online options for receiving notices, sending submissions and making payments. Email and online options provide quick and convenient service, and will help to avoid potential delays with mail delivery.

To select email delivery of your ISC notices, please visit www.isc.ca/enotices for instructions on how to switch from mail to email.

If you have any questions, or for assistance with email and online services, please contact our Customer Support Team at 1-866-275-4721 or email ask@isc.ca.​

Disclaimer

Information Services Corporation published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 22:58:04 UTC
