Information Services : Are you concerned about potential mail disruptions? Sign up for our email and online services

ISC customers are encouraged to use our email and online options for receiving notices, sending submissions and making payments. Email and online options provide quick and convenient service, and will help to avoid potential delays with mail delivery.

To select email delivery of your ISC notices, please visit www.isc.ca/enotices for instructions on how to switch from mail to email.

If you have any questions, or for assistance with email and online services, please contact our Customer Support Team at 1-866-275-4721 or email ask@isc.ca.​

