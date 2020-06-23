Information disclosure by Bank of Russia pursuant to Ordinance No. 5386-U, dated 14 January 2020

|
Statementswith extended deadlines for submission to the Bank of Russia
|
Reporting date
|
Deadlines for information disclosure on the Bank of Russia website, given the postponement for submitting credit institutions' statements to the Bank of Russia
|
Original deadlines for information disclosure on the Bank of Russia website pursuant to Ordinance No. 5386‑U
|
Change in information disclosure deadlines
|
Form 0409101 'Turnover Statement on a Credit Institution's Bookkeeping Accounts'
|
01.06.2020 - 01.12.2020
|
Within 18 business days after the reporting date
|
Within 18 business days after the reporting date
|
Unchanged
|
Form 0409102 'Income Statement of a Credit Institution'
|
01.07.2020, 01.10.2020
|
Within 18 business days after the reporting date
|
Within 18 business days after the reporting date
|
Unchanged
|
Form 0409123 'Equity Calculation (Basel III)'
|
01.06.2020 - 01.12.2020
|
Within 18 business days after the reporting date
|
Within 18 business days after the reporting date
|
Unchanged
|
Form 0409135 'Information on Required Ratios and Other Performance Indicators of a Credit Institution'
|
01.06.2020 - 01.12.2020
|
Within 18 business days after the reporting date
|
Within 18 business days after the reporting date
|
Unchanged
|
Form 0409135 'Information on Required Ratios and Other Performance Indicators of a Credit Institution', Section 8 - large credit institutions with expansive branch networks
|
01.06.2020 - 01.12.2020
|
Within 21 business days after the reporting date
|
Within 18 business days after the reporting date
|
Changed
|
Consolidated statements: Form 0409802 'Consolidated Balance Sheet Statement'; Form 0409803 'Consolidated Income Statement'; Form 0409805 'Calculation of a Banking Group's Equity and Required Ratio Values'
|
01.07.2020
|
By 26.08.2020
|
By the 18th business day of the second month of the quarter following the reporting quarter
|
Unchanged
|
Credit institutions' annual (interim) accounting (financial) statements disclosed according to Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 4983-U, dated 27 November 2018, 'On the Forms, Procedure and Timeframe for Credit Institutions to Disclose Information on Their Activities'
|
01.01.2020
|
By 22.10.2020
|
By 5 August of the year following the reporting year
|
Changed
|
01.04.2020
|
By 11.08.2020
|
By the 5th day of the first month of the second quarter following the reporting quarter
|
Changed
|
01.07.2020
|
By 05.10.2020
|
By the 5th day of the first month of the second quarter following the reporting quarter
|
Unchanged
|
Banking groups' annual (interim) consolidated financial statements disclosed according to Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 4645-U, dated 14 December 2017, 'On the Procedure and Timeframe for Parent Credit Institutions of Banking Groups to Disclose Consolidated Financial Statements'
|
01.01.2020
|
By 07.08.2020
|
By 15 June of the year following the reporting year
|
Changed
|
01.04.2020
|
By 08.10.2020
|
By the 15th day of the third month of the quarter following the reporting period
|
Changed
|
Information on risks assumed, procedures for their assessment and the management of banking groups' risks and capital disclosed pursuant to Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 4481-U, dated 7 August 2017, 'On the Rules and Timeframe for Parent Credit Institutions of Banking Groups to Disclose Information on Risks Assumed, Risk Assessment Procedures, Risk and Capital Management Procedures and on Financial Instruments Included in the Calculation of a Banking Group's Equity Capital'
|
01.01.2020
|
By 18.06.2020
|
By 15 June of the year following the reporting year
|
Changed
|
01.04.2020
|
By 18.06.2020
|
By the 15th day of the third month of the quarter following the reporting period
|
Changed
|
01.07.2020
|
By 17.09.2020
|
By the 15th day of the third month of the quarter following the reporting period
|
Changed
|
Annual (interim) financial statements of credit institutions that are not parent credit institutions of a banking group or members of a banking group, submitted pursuant to Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 3580-U, dated 2 March 2015, 'On Submitting Financial Statements by Credit Institutions'
|
01.01.2020
|
By 07.08.2020
|
By 15 June of the year following the reporting year
|
Changed
|
01.04.2020
|
By 08.10.2020
|
By the 20th day of the first month of the second quarter following the reporting quarter
|
Changed