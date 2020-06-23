Information disclosure by Bank of Russia pursuant to Ordinance No. 5386-U, dated 14 January 2020

The Bank of Russia hereby notifies parties concerned of changes in the deadlines for disclosing information from credit institutions' (banking groups') certain reporting forms on its website in 2020. The reason for these changes is that the time periods for submitting statements by credit institutions to the Bank of Russia were extended in 2020 within the regulatory relaxations granted to banks in order to reduce their operational load, given that a part of their staff switched to remote work.

The information from the statements with extended submission deadlines will be disclosed on the Bank of Russia website as follows:

- without changes in the original deadlines pursuant to Ordinance No. 5386‑U, if statements have been submitted to the Bank of Russia in advance (e.g., when a postponement for reporting submission is not very long and does not require any changes in publication dates; or when a postponement is longer, but banks have not used it in full);

- by the dates specified in the table (as credit institutions submit their statements to the Bank of Russia1), in all other cases.

Statementswith extended deadlines for submission to the Bank of Russia Reporting date Deadlines for information disclosure on the Bank of Russia website, given the postponement for submitting credit institutions' statements to the Bank of Russia Original deadlines for information disclosure on the Bank of Russia website pursuant to Ordinance No. 5386‑U Change in information disclosure deadlines Form 0409101 'Turnover Statement on a Credit Institution's Bookkeeping Accounts' 01.06.2020 - 01.12.2020 Within 18 business days after the reporting date Within 18 business days after the reporting date Unchanged Form 0409102 'Income Statement of a Credit Institution' 01.07.2020, 01.10.2020 Within 18 business days after the reporting date Within 18 business days after the reporting date Unchanged Form 0409123 'Equity Calculation (Basel III)' 01.06.2020 - 01.12.2020 Within 18 business days after the reporting date Within 18 business days after the reporting date Unchanged Form 0409135 'Information on Required Ratios and Other Performance Indicators of a Credit Institution' 01.06.2020 - 01.12.2020 Within 18 business days after the reporting date Within 18 business days after the reporting date Unchanged Form 0409135 'Information on Required Ratios and Other Performance Indicators of a Credit Institution', Section 8 - large credit institutions with expansive branch networks 01.06.2020 - 01.12.2020 Within 21 business days after the reporting date Within 18 business days after the reporting date Changed Consolidated statements: Form 0409802 'Consolidated Balance Sheet Statement'; Form 0409803 'Consolidated Income Statement'; Form 0409805 'Calculation of a Banking Group's Equity and Required Ratio Values' 01.07.2020 By 26.08.2020 By the 18th business day of the second month of the quarter following the reporting quarter Unchanged Credit institutions' annual (interim) accounting (financial) statements disclosed according to Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 4983-U, dated 27 November 2018, 'On the Forms, Procedure and Timeframe for Credit Institutions to Disclose Information on Their Activities' 01.01.2020 By 22.10.2020 By 5 August of the year following the reporting year Changed 01.04.2020 By 11.08.2020 By the 5th day of the first month of the second quarter following the reporting quarter Changed 01.07.2020 By 05.10.2020 By the 5th day of the first month of the second quarter following the reporting quarter Unchanged Banking groups' annual (interim) consolidated financial statements disclosed according to Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 4645-U, dated 14 December 2017, 'On the Procedure and Timeframe for Parent Credit Institutions of Banking Groups to Disclose Consolidated Financial Statements' 01.01.2020 By 07.08.2020 By 15 June of the year following the reporting year Changed 01.04.2020 By 08.10.2020 By the 15th day of the third month of the quarter following the reporting period Changed Information on risks assumed, procedures for their assessment and the management of banking groups' risks and capital disclosed pursuant to Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 4481-U, dated 7 August 2017, 'On the Rules and Timeframe for Parent Credit Institutions of Banking Groups to Disclose Information on Risks Assumed, Risk Assessment Procedures, Risk and Capital Management Procedures and on Financial Instruments Included in the Calculation of a Banking Group's Equity Capital' 01.01.2020 By 18.06.2020 By 15 June of the year following the reporting year Changed 01.04.2020 By 18.06.2020 By the 15th day of the third month of the quarter following the reporting period Changed 01.07.2020 By 17.09.2020 By the 15th day of the third month of the quarter following the reporting period Changed Annual (interim) financial statements of credit institutions that are not parent credit institutions of a banking group or members of a banking group, submitted pursuant to Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 3580-U, dated 2 March 2015, 'On Submitting Financial Statements by Credit Institutions' 01.01.2020 By 07.08.2020 By 15 June of the year following the reporting year Changed 01.04.2020 By 08.10.2020 By the 20th day of the first month of the second quarter following the reporting quarter Changed

1 In series, every two weeks.

The reference to the Press Service is mandatory if you intend to use this material.