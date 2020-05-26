Information regarding the labour market in the first quarter of 2020 (preliminary data)

26.05.2020

In the first quarter of 2020, neither the results of the labour force survey (LFS) illustrating the average situation in the surveyed period, nor the data from Registered unemployment, indi-cated any significant differences (as compared to the previous periods) in the sizes of popu-lations representing the main categories of the status on the labour market which could be caused by pandemic. There were only observed the first symptom of the changes concerning detailed indicators describing internal structure of the main populations which might have been the effect of COVID-19 development and restrictions introduced because of this, partic-ularly in the last weeks of the quarter.