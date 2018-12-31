Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Information to the Holders of the Bonds Convertible into New Shares and/or Exchangeable for Existing Shares (OCEANE) of Inside Secure (ISIN: FR0013265527)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/31/2018 | 07:01am CET

Adjustment to the conversion/exchange ratio

Regulatory News:

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN.

Inside Secure (Euronext Paris: INSD), at the heart of security solutions for mobile and connected devices, informs the holders of the bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares (OCEANE) (ISIN: FR0013265527 – issued on June 29, 2017) that the conversion/exchange ratio is adjusted from 1 ordinary share for 1 OCEANE to 1.250 ordinary share for 1 OCEANE from this day.

This adjustment complies with the provisions of the article 14.6 (b) 11 of the Terms and Conditions of the OCEANEs.

About Inside Secure

Inside Secure (Euronext Paris – INSD) is at the heart of security solutions for mobile and connected devices, providing software, silicon IP, tools, services, and know-how needed to protect customers’ transactions, ID, content, applications, and communications. With its deep security expertise and experience, the company delivers products having advanced and differentiated technical capabilities that span the entire range of security requirement levels to serve the demanding markets of network security, IoT and System-on-Chip security, video content and entertainment, mobile payment and banking, enterprise and telecom. Inside Secure’s technology protects solutions for a broad range of customers, including service providers, operators, content distributors, security system integrators, device makers and semiconductor manufacturers. For more information, visit www.insidesecure.com

Disclaimer

This press release and the information contains herein do not, and shall not, in any circumstances, constitute an offer to the public, an offer to subscribe or designed to solicit interest for purposes of an offer to the public in any jurisdiction, including France.

The distribution of this press release in certain countries may constitute a breach of applicable law. Accordingly, persons physically located in those countries, in which this press release is distributed or published, must inform themselves about and comply with such laws or regulations.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:30aCCNN/BUA MERGER : Shareholders to get higher dividend – Mikail
AQ
07:30aSTERLING BANK : Supports Youth Empowerment
AQ
07:30aNOTORE CHEMICAL IND : Records N26.8bn Revenue, Eyes More Growth after TAM
AQ
07:30aACCESS/DIAMOND BANK MERGER : We expect final regulatory approval in HI'19 – Wigwe
AQ
07:30aPORT SERVICES SAOG : NPA Vows to Improve Operational Efficiency, Cargo Clearance
AQ
07:30aBGHL (EUR) : NAV(s)
AQ
07:30aLEASINVEST REAL ESTATE SCA : Leasinvest Real Estate acquires Hangar 26-27, iconic building at top location in Antwerp
AQ
07:26aDOHA BANK : marks the year-end with mega prize announcement
AQ
07:24aLT COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE : Announcements and Notices - List of Directors and Their Role and Function
PU
07:22aGlobal Ethernet Test Equipment Market 2018-2022| 11% CAGR Projection Over the Next Four Years| Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : to expand Whole Foods stores - WSJ
2Global Floating Storage Regasification Unit Market 2018-2022| Key Insights and Forecasts| Technavio
3EGYPTIAN TRANSPORT (EGYTRANS) : EGYPTIAN TRANSPORT (EGYTRANS) : ETRS.CA) Decisions of the Board of Directors' ..
4NOTORE CHEMICAL IND PLC : NOTORE CHEMICAL IND : Records N26.8bn Revenue, Eyes More Growth after TAM
5AVANGARD OAO (P) : AVANGARD P : Putin Views Launch Of Russia's Hypersonic Missile
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.