Information to the Holders of the Bonds Convertible into New Shares and/or Exchangeable for Existing Shares (OCEANE) of Inside Secure (ISIN: FR0013265527)

Inside Secure (Euronext Paris: INSD), at the heart of security solutions for mobile and connected devices, informs the holders of the bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares (OCEANE) (ISIN: FR0013265527 – issued on June 29, 2017) that the conversion/exchange ratio is adjusted from 1 ordinary share for 1 OCEANE to 1.250 ordinary share for 1 OCEANE from this day.

This adjustment complies with the provisions of the article 14.6 (b) 11 of the Terms and Conditions of the OCEANEs.

Inside Secure (Euronext Paris – INSD) is at the heart of security solutions for mobile and connected devices, providing software, silicon IP, tools, services, and know-how needed to protect customers’ transactions, ID, content, applications, and communications. With its deep security expertise and experience, the company delivers products having advanced and differentiated technical capabilities that span the entire range of security requirement levels to serve the demanding markets of network security, IoT and System-on-Chip security, video content and entertainment, mobile payment and banking, enterprise and telecom. Inside Secure’s technology protects solutions for a broad range of customers, including service providers, operators, content distributors, security system integrators, device makers and semiconductor manufacturers. For more information, visit www.insidesecure.com

