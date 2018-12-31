Information to the Holders of the Bonds Convertible into New Shares and/or Exchangeable for Existing Shares (OCEANE) of Inside Secure (ISIN: FR0013265527)

Regulatory News:
Inside Secure (Euronext Paris: INSD), at the heart of security
solutions for mobile and connected devices, informs the holders of the
bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing
shares (OCEANE) (ISIN: FR0013265527 – issued on June 29, 2017) that the
conversion/exchange ratio is adjusted from 1 ordinary share for 1 OCEANE
to 1.250 ordinary share for 1 OCEANE from this day.
This adjustment complies with the provisions of the article 14.6 (b) 11
of the Terms and Conditions of the OCEANEs.
About Inside Secure
Inside Secure (Euronext Paris – INSD) is at the heart of security
solutions for mobile and connected devices, providing software, silicon
IP, tools, services, and know-how needed to protect customers’
transactions, ID, content, applications, and communications. With its
deep security expertise and experience, the company delivers products
having advanced and differentiated technical capabilities that span the
entire range of security requirement levels to serve the demanding
markets of network security, IoT and System-on-Chip security, video
content and entertainment, mobile payment and banking, enterprise and
telecom. Inside Secure’s technology protects solutions for a broad range
of customers, including service providers, operators, content
distributors, security system integrators, device makers and
semiconductor manufacturers. For more information, visit www.insidesecure.com
Disclaimer
This press release and the information contains herein do not, and shall
not, in any circumstances, constitute an offer to the public, an offer
to subscribe or designed to solicit interest for purposes of an offer to
the public in any jurisdiction, including France.
The distribution of this press release in certain countries may
constitute a breach of applicable law. Accordingly, persons physically
located in those countries, in which this press release is distributed
or published, must inform themselves about and comply with such laws or
regulations.
