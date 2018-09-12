InformedDNA : Selected to Provide Genetic Counseling to Participants in Coriell Institute’s Personalized Medicine Collaborative Research Study

InformedDNA®,
the nation's largest independent provider of expert genetics services,
has been selected by the Coriell
Institute for Medical Research to provide genetic
counseling services to participants in the Coriell Personalized
Medicine Collaborative (CPMC)
research study. The Coriell Institute is a nationwide non-profit
research center dedicated to the study of the human genome.
“We needed an expert genetic counseling team licensed in all 50 states,
covering all medical specialties, experienced in working with
foundations, and able to ramp up quickly in order to address recent
changes in the field. InformedDNA fit the bill, offering counseling
sessions via phone or video from board-certified, master’s degree-level
genetic counselors. They’ve also been able to integrate our systems with
theirs, enabling seamless delivery for our study participants,” said
Joseph Jarvis, PhD, director of genomic risk reporting and principal
investigator for the CPMC study.
The study, initiated in 2007, is a multi-party endeavor of volunteer
study participants, physicians, scientists, ethicists, genetic
counselors, pharmacists, information technologists, and hospital and
academic partners. Thousands of CPMC study participants have viewed
their genetic and non-genetic risks for disease and drug response. How
their lifestyle behaviors change – and whether they choose to share
their results and with whom – is revealing the utility of genetic
information in clinical care.
“Participants in the CPMC study ultimately have access to more than 30
genetic tests. Our genetic counselors are not only trained in medical
genetics, but also in psychosocial counseling. So, in addition to
helping participants understand their genetic test results, they provide
support while participants consider options based upon those results,”
said Jana Pruski-Clark, MPH, MS, CGC, senior vice president of clinical
services at InformedDNA.
About the Coriell Institute for Medical Research
The Coriell Institute is a global leader in understanding how our
personal genomes affect our health. Coriell is recognized as one of the
world's leading biobanks, distributing biological samples and offering
research and biobanking services to scientists in 85 countries around
the globe. Coriell is the trusted steward of world-renowned collections
for the National Institutes of Health, disease foundations and
commercial clients. A pioneer in genomics, Coriell is examining the
utility of using personal genetic information in clinical care through
the Coriell Personalized Medicine Collaborative research
study. Scientists at Coriell are leveraging their expertise in genomics
to develop new tools to prevent and treat opioid use disorder. The
Institute is also unlocking the promise of induced pluripotent stem
cells and their role in disease research and drug discovery. For more
About InformedDNA
InformedDNA is the authority on the appropriate use of genetic testing.
Leveraging the expertise of the largest full-time staff of independent
board-certified genetics specialists, InformedDNA helps to ensure health
plans, hospitals, employers, community clinicians, and patients all have
access to the highest quality genetic services. The company’s key
offerings include clinical genetic counseling, genetic testing
utilization management, clinical trial support, and personalized
hereditary risk assessment and prevention solutions. For more
information, visit InformedDNA.com.
