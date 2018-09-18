Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Infortrend Technology : CIO Review Magazine named Infortrend as one of top 10 most promising storage solution providers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2018 | 05:03am CEST

New Taipei City, Taiwan, 18th September 2018 - Infortrend ® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), once again, has been recognized as one of the top 10 most promising storage solution providers in 2018 by CIO Review Magazine. This is the second consecutive year that Infortrend received this prestigious recognition. In 2017, Infortrend was chosen as one of the top 20 most promising storage solution providers along with the leaders in enterprise data storage industry such as Dell EMC, HPE, IBM, and NetApp.

CIO Review Magazine acknowledges Infortrend's position as one of the top data storage solution providers in the industry, as well as its relentless drive to excel in terms of quality, reliability, choice, and value.

For more than 25 years, Infortrend has provided high-performance and quality-assured redundant rack-mounted storage systems with a worldwide installed base of more than 600,000 units. Our customers are ranging from small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to large-scale enterprise storage demands such as government, multinational corporations, and financial institutions.

Since 2010, Infortrend's market position was recognized by Gartner Magic Quadrant in General-Purpose Disk Array category. In addition, Infortrend's product price-performance were ranked among the top in both SPC-1 and SPC-2 benchmarks by Storage Performance Council (SPC), a vendor-neutral, industry standards body focused on the storage industry..Infortrend is accelerating its innovation pace with the latest product introduction of Hybrid Cloud Storage Appliance and AI-enabled Storage. 'For Infortrend, this recognition validates our efforts in providing world-class product in the competitive Enterprise Data Storage market space', said Thomas Kao, Senior Director of Product Planning.

Click here to read CIO Review Magazine's full review.

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more Information, please visit www.infortrend.com

###

Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc., other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

News Contact:

Infortrend Technology

Fendy Huang

E-mail: fendy.huang@infortrend.com

Disclaimer

Infortrend Technology Inc. published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 03:02:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:37aMITSUI CHEMICALS : to Establish New Production Facility in North America for Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene
PU
06:35aEMMYS 2018 : Game of Thrones makes a triumphant return on TV's biggest night
AQ
06:28aOil prices drop as escalating U.S.-China trade war clouds demand outlook
RE
06:28aELECTRIFYINGLY FUN TO DRIVE : the Audi e-tron
PU
06:28aAUDI : delivers customized premium services for the sales force of tomorrow
PU
06:28aAUDI IN FORMULA E : Title win in first year
PU
06:28aAUDI : Denkwerkstatt – Business models of the future
PU
06:27aOil prices drop as escalating U.S.-China trade war clouds demand outlook
RE
06:27aELECTRIC GOES AUDI : All-Electric Audi e-tron SUV Unveiled and Available for U.S. Customers to Place Reservations
BU
06:19aOOREDOO : sees strong momentum for Aamali Mobile business solution
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tyson Foods CEO steps down for personal reasons
2APPLE : Trump slaps tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods, spares some consumer tech
3Cigna deal gets antitrust nod, positive sign for CVS-Aetna
4ORACLE CORPORATION : Oracle first-quarter revenue misses estimates, shares fall
5BHP BILLITON PLC : BHP BILLITON : 2018 Annual Reporting Suite
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.