Infortrend Technology : CIO Review Magazine named Infortrend as one of top 10 most promising storage solution providers

New Taipei City, Taiwan, 18th September 2018 - Infortrend ® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), once again, has been recognized as one of the top 10 most promising storage solution providers in 2018 by CIO Review Magazine. This is the second consecutive year that Infortrend received this prestigious recognition. In 2017, Infortrend was chosen as one of the top 20 most promising storage solution providers along with the leaders in enterprise data storage industry such as Dell EMC, HPE, IBM, and NetApp.

CIO Review Magazine acknowledges Infortrend's position as one of the top data storage solution providers in the industry, as well as its relentless drive to excel in terms of quality, reliability, choice, and value.

For more than 25 years, Infortrend has provided high-performance and quality-assured redundant rack-mounted storage systems with a worldwide installed base of more than 600,000 units. Our customers are ranging from small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to large-scale enterprise storage demands such as government, multinational corporations, and financial institutions.

Since 2010, Infortrend's market position was recognized by Gartner Magic Quadrant in General-Purpose Disk Array category. In addition, Infortrend's product price-performance were ranked among the top in both SPC-1 and SPC-2 benchmarks by Storage Performance Council (SPC), a vendor-neutral, industry standards body focused on the storage industry..Infortrend is accelerating its innovation pace with the latest product introduction of Hybrid Cloud Storage Appliance and AI-enabled Storage. 'For Infortrend, this recognition validates our efforts in providing world-class product in the competitive Enterprise Data Storage market space', said Thomas Kao, Senior Director of Product Planning.

Click here to read CIO Review Magazine's full review.

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more Information, please visit www.infortrend.com

