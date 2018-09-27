Log in
Infortrend Technology : Free your data from vendor lock-in with Infortrend GSc Hybrid Cloud Storage Appliance

09/27/2018 | 04:11am CEST

New Taipei City, Taiwan, 27th September 2018 -Infortrend ® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495) today announces EonStor GSc. Hybrid Cloud Storage Appliance is an indispensable device for Enterprises to avoid cloud vendor lock-in.

Migrating data to the cloud can bring a multitude of benefits, such as increased agility and flexibility. But if something goes wrong with the cloud service after the migration or costs grow higher than expected, moving data to another cloud vendor or back to local storage may incur hefty costs, additional technical problems, and more.

GSc is the one-stop solution to the above issues. Enterprises can move their data between multiple cloud services and to local storage transparently, and they can adjust the storage resources dynamically for an optimal balance between cost and benefit. In addition, GSc allows optimization of storage performance with advanced cache policy features. With all these features, enterprises can speed up the cloud data access by caching the frequently-used blocks or files in the local storage while saving rarely-accessed data to the cloud.

GSc provides connectivity to major cloud services such as Amazon S3, Microsoft Azure, Openstack Swift, and Alibaba Cloud, and offers a spectrum of availability in performance, connectivity, and form factors that fit for all types of enterprise's demands.

'With GSc, enterprises no longer need to worry about vendor lock-in. They can either store data in the cloud or local storage freely at any time. Each company can adopt its own storage strategy that best suits their needs',

Said Thomas Kao, Senior Director of Product Planning.

Click here for more details about EonStor GSc Hybrid Cloud Storage Appliance Family

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more Information, please visit www.infortrend.com

###

Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc., other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

News Contact:

Infortrend Technology

Fendy Huang

E-mail: fendy.huang@infortrend.com

Disclaimer

Infortrend Technology Inc. published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 02:10:02 UTC
