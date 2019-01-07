Infortrend Technology : Powerful Infortrend All-Flash Array for Flexible VDI Deployment

New Taipei City, Taiwan, 8th January 2019 - Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495) today announces that EonStor GSa Family offers a powerful All-Flash Array performance for flexible VDI deployment, allowing businesses to make use of their computing resources more effectively.

Enterprises are converting physical desktops to VDI, or virtual desktop infrastructure, since it provides more efficient hardware utilization and centralized management while reducing operational costs. GSa Family is designed for extensive virtualization support and it offers user-friendly features for an easier VDI setup and configuration. It delivers powerful performance of up to 700K high IOPs within 0.5 millisecond of response time to sustain heavy workloads during peak times like boot storm. It also offers flexible SAS/SATA drive options that allow versatile VDI deployment from light to heavy workload. Based from our testing, the performance results show that the entry-level GSa 2000, along with SATA SSD, can support more than 2,000 power users and 10,000 tasked-based users. On the other hand, the high-performance GSa 5000 can support more than 4,800 power users and 24,000 task-based users, which is 2.3x more powerful. The mid-range GSa 3000 can support number of users in between. GSa is compatible with industry-leading virtualization solutions such as VMware, Windows Hyper-V, and Citrix. Its firmware is embedded with Intelligent Drive Recovery (IDR) technology and SSD lifespan monitoring feature to ensure data availability. Redundant controllers and components provide high availability and easy maintenance, while Remote Replication ensures data integrity. Optional Cloud Storage Gateway easily integrates with major cloud services such as Amazon S3, Microsoft Azure, and Alibaba Cloud for capacity expansion, data backup, and cloud cache.

'The EonStor GSa family offers wide-ranging All-Flash Array performance choices for flexible VDI deployment and ensures the highest ROI for our customers', said Thomas Kao, Senior Director of Product Planning.

Click here for more details about the EonStor GSa All-Flash Unified Storage.



About Infortrend

Infortren d (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more Information, please visit www.infortrend.com

###

Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc., other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.



News Contact:

Infortrend Technology

Fendy Huang

E-mail: fendy.huang@infortrend.com