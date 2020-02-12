Infosec :'s 140% recurring revenue growth fuels rapid trajectory for 2020

2019 growth and innovation light the fuse on another record-breaking year

Infosec, the leading cybersecurity education and security awareness company, today reports record-breaking 2019 results solidifying the company’s leadership in the industry and setting up a significant growth plan for 2020.

“Our long-time clients honor us with their continued loyalty and we’re seeing extraordinary growth in new customers switching to Infosec,” said Jack Koziol, CEO and founder of Infosec. “Research and advisory firm Gartner say the cybersecurity education industry is growing at 54% CAGR. Infosec is growing at 140% and rapidly outpacing the cybersecurity education industry.”

Infosec’s full product line of three innovative, role-based SaaS cybersecurity platforms — Infosec IQ, Infosec Skills and Infosec Flex — each experienced robust expansion and customer retention, while accelerating the addition of global customers.

Growth highlights

140% YoY growth in annual recurring revenue for Infosec software products.

Infosec IQ is the market-leading security awareness platform with over 4 million learners who are now more cyber resilient.

Infosec IQ more than doubled its customer base in 2019.

Customers include now 70% of the Fortune 500.

Customer relationships expanded, retaining 104% of subscription revenue in 2019

The Infosec Partner Program for managed services providers (MSPs), value-added resellers (VARs) and OEMs expanded and is now working with 200 partners from around the world who resell and build security solutions with Infosec products.

Infosec Skills: Industry-leading product innovation

Launched in April 2019, Infosec Skills has already received recognition for its innovative approach designed exclusively for cybersecurity pros wanting to advance their careers and stay sharp for the latest threats.

Infosec Skills named alongside 100 global companies as a BIG Innovation Award winner by the Business Intelligence Group.

Significant growth with more than 200 enterprise organizations using Infosec Skills to keep employees sharp and ahead of the latest threats.

Infosec Skills boasts more than 600 courses organized into 60 learning paths, mapped to the NICE Cybersecurity Workforce Framework. It contains entry, mid and advanced cybersecurity roles backed by research into the skills requested by employers.

Innovation and product line of SaaS cybersecurity platforms awarded

Infosec named a 2019 Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Security Awareness Computer-based Training.

Top-rated vendor on Gartner Peer Insights list with 4.8/5 at the end of 2019. Customers rated Infosec IQ 5/5 in overall service and support, product capabilities and ability to understand an organization’s needs.

Winner of the Wisconsin Innovation Awards in the Software category.

Infosec IQ named a Winter Leader and Fastest Implementation for Security Awareness Training by G2.

Infosec Flex named a Winter Leader for Online Learning Platform, Technical Skills Development and Enterprise Technical Skills Development. Best Relationship and Best Support for eLearning Content.

Cybersecurity Excellence Award for Best Cybersecurity Education Provider.

Staffing expansion to meet growing client needs

Voted one of Madison Magazine’s Best Places to Work in 2019, Infosec continues hiring additional employees to meet growing client needs. More than 150 employees are now building solid careers in a growing industry with Infosec. Leading the list of open positions are opportunities in Sales, Customer Experience, Content Development and Cybersecurity Curriculum.

On the success of the 2019 results, Koziol noted, “Our commitment to delivering uncompromising quality in cybersecurity education and security awareness training will only grow stronger in 2020. The hardworking Infosec team drives our success and never stops producing innovative, high-quality content for our learning platforms.”

