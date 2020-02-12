Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Infosec :'s 140% recurring revenue growth fuels rapid trajectory for 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 02:52pm EST

2019 growth and innovation light the fuse on another record-breaking year

Infosec, the leading cybersecurity education and security awareness company, today reports record-breaking 2019 results solidifying the company’s leadership in the industry and setting up a significant growth plan for 2020.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200212005796/en/

Infosec CEO and founder Jack Koziol (Photo: Business Wire)

Infosec CEO and founder Jack Koziol (Photo: Business Wire)

“Our long-time clients honor us with their continued loyalty and we’re seeing extraordinary growth in new customers switching to Infosec,” said Jack Koziol, CEO and founder of Infosec. “Research and advisory firm Gartner say the cybersecurity education industry is growing at 54% CAGR. Infosec is growing at 140% and rapidly outpacing the cybersecurity education industry.”

Infosec’s full product line of three innovative, role-based SaaS cybersecurity platforms — Infosec IQ, Infosec Skills and Infosec Flex — each experienced robust expansion and customer retention, while accelerating the addition of global customers.

Growth highlights

  • 140% YoY growth in annual recurring revenue for Infosec software products.
  • Infosec IQ is the market-leading security awareness platform with over 4 million learners who are now more cyber resilient.
  • Infosec IQ more than doubled its customer base in 2019.
  • Customers include now 70% of the Fortune 500.
  • Customer relationships expanded, retaining 104% of subscription revenue in 2019
  • The Infosec Partner Program for managed services providers (MSPs), value-added resellers (VARs) and OEMs expanded and is now working with 200 partners from around the world who resell and build security solutions with Infosec products.

Infosec Skills: Industry-leading product innovation

  • Launched in April 2019, Infosec Skills has already received recognition for its innovative approach designed exclusively for cybersecurity pros wanting to advance their careers and stay sharp for the latest threats.
  • Infosec Skills named alongside 100 global companies as a BIG Innovation Award winner by the Business Intelligence Group.
  • Significant growth with more than 200 enterprise organizations using Infosec Skills to keep employees sharp and ahead of the latest threats.
  • Infosec Skills boasts more than 600 courses organized into 60 learning paths, mapped to the NICE Cybersecurity Workforce Framework. It contains entry, mid and advanced cybersecurity roles backed by research into the skills requested by employers.

Innovation and product line of SaaS cybersecurity platforms awarded

  • Infosec named a 2019 Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Security Awareness Computer-based Training.
  • Top-rated vendor on Gartner Peer Insights list with 4.8/5 at the end of 2019. Customers rated Infosec IQ 5/5 in overall service and support, product capabilities and ability to understand an organization’s needs.
  • Winner of the Wisconsin Innovation Awards in the Software category.
  • Infosec IQ named a Winter Leader and Fastest Implementation for Security Awareness Training by G2.
  • Infosec Flex named a Winter Leader for Online Learning Platform, Technical Skills Development and Enterprise Technical Skills Development. Best Relationship and Best Support for eLearning Content.
  • Cybersecurity Excellence Award for Best Cybersecurity Education Provider.

Staffing expansion to meet growing client needs

Voted one of Madison Magazine’s Best Places to Work in 2019, Infosec continues hiring additional employees to meet growing client needs. More than 150 employees are now building solid careers in a growing industry with Infosec. Leading the list of open positions are opportunities in Sales, Customer Experience, Content Development and Cybersecurity Curriculum.

On the success of the 2019 results, Koziol noted, “Our commitment to delivering uncompromising quality in cybersecurity education and security awareness training will only grow stronger in 2020. The hardworking Infosec team drives our success and never stops producing innovative, high-quality content for our learning platforms.”

About Infosec

Infosec has been fighting cybercrime since 2004. Thousands of organizations and over 2.68 million learners trust the wide range of security-specific classes and enterprise security awareness and phishing training to stay a step ahead of the bad guys. Infosec IQ, Infosec Flex and Infosec Skills provide the most advanced and comprehensive education and training platforms. Founded by CEO Jack Koziol, Infosec is based in Madison, with offices in Chicago and Dulles, Virginia. infosecinstitute.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:12pTexas Realtors announces 2019 Texas real estate award winners
PR
03:10pPRGX GLOBAL : Global Source-to-Pay Leader PRGX Announces PRGXchange™ Europe Thought Leadership Conference in London
AQ
03:09pOil rises over 3% as demand worries ease amid fewer new coronavirus cases
RE
03:09pNASA : TV Coverage Set for Feb. 14 Cygnus Launch to Space Station
PR
03:04pU.S. House Small Business Committee Holds Hearing on ESOPs
PR
03:03pMobile World Congress called off over coronavirus fears
RE
03:03pSTWC. HOLDINGS, INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:02pCanadian court orders major agriculture firms to hand over documents in antitrust probe
RE
03:02pCLOUD PATHFINDER CONSULTING : 's CEO Joins the Board of Merivis to Help Veterans Find Good Jobs as Salesforce Administrators
PR
03:01pGENERAL DYNAMICS : CFO to speak at Barclays 2020 Industrial Select Conference
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Samsung unveils compact foldable phone, 5G Galaxy S20 to fend off Apple, Huawei
2KERING : KERING : Gucci owner Kering halts spending in China on virus fears
3BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP : Babcock nudges down profit forecast on oil and gas woes
4Oil rises 3% as demand worries ease amid fewer new coronavirus cases
5TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group