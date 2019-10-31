InfosecAcademy.io Recruits Influential Cyber Security Experts as Advisory Council Board Members

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- InfoSecAcademy.io is industry's first information security workforce readiness platform that ties business goals, performance and competency deficiencies to a personalized certification and learning path. It uses AI & adaptive learning technology to personalize the learning experience and measure cyber security workforce readiness to make training recommendations.

The InfoSecAcademy.io advisory board consists of three information security leaders who will serve a two-year term. We are proud to announce and welcome Michael Redman, Jim Hollis and Tom Ragsdale as a part of InfoSecAcademy.io's advisory council who will not only provide us strategic guidance, but also make a big difference in the industry.

Michael Redman, Managing Partner/ Sr ISSM, deciBel Research, Inc. Huntsville, Alabama Area

Michael has served as the Sr. cybersecurity advisor to 2- and 3-Star commander(s) and senior executive management regarding advanced techniques and developments in the Information Assurance / Cyber Security arena of Automated Information Systems (AIS).

Jim Hollis, Independent Trainer & Course Creator at Cybrary, Pembroke Pines, Florida

Jim is a qualified and capable Independent Trainer/Contractor/Content creator/Author/presenter with 26+ years of extensive managerial and leadership experience in: Certified Information Security Manager (CISM), Risk Management Framework (RMF), Risk Management, Information Technology (IT) etc.

Tom Ragsdale, Director Security Solutions/ Teaching Tutor, Century Link/ Harvard University, Denton, Texas

Security and business executive, mentor and thought leader. Frequent speaker at conferences and universities. Multiple certifications such as CISSP, CISM, CISA, CSF, CNX, GRCP, GRCA and CCSK.

"We are on a journey to be the number one (1) Infosec certification training provider, and the fusion of our cyber security workforce readiness platform using AI & adaptive learning with the industry perspectives of our advisory council will serve our customers in ways that will be congruent with the industries latest and greatest trends to prevent cybercrimes and put cyber criminals out of business," says Ed Sattar, CEO.

InfoSecAcademy.io is going to address two major challenges in the industry: 1. There is a huge shortage of cyber security professionals in the industry and infoSecAcademy is going to provide cyber security bootcamp using the top cyber security instructors, mentors, AI curated content, hands on lab to prepare them for the cyber security jobs and 2. Organizations are facing cyber threats because the skill set of their workforce is inferior to cyber criminals. InfoSecAcademy.io's objective is to assess their workforce's cyber security competencies against their information security goals and then create a personalized information security certification learning paths to meet cyber security goals

