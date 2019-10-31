Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

InfosecAcademy.io Recruits Influential Cyber Security Experts as Advisory Council Board Members

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 11:18am EDT

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- InfoSecAcademy.io is industry's first information security workforce readiness platform that ties business goals, performance and competency deficiencies to a personalized certification and learning path. It uses AI & adaptive learning technology to personalize the learning experience and measure cyber security workforce readiness to make training recommendations.

The InfoSecAcademy.io advisory board consists of three information security leaders who will serve a two-year term. We are proud to announce and welcome Michael Redman, Jim Hollis and Tom Ragsdale as a part of InfoSecAcademy.io's advisory council who will not only provide us strategic guidance, but also make a big difference in the industry.

Michael Redman, Managing Partner/ Sr ISSM, deciBel Research, Inc. Huntsville, Alabama Area

Michael has served as the Sr. cybersecurity advisor to 2- and 3-Star commander(s) and senior executive management regarding advanced techniques and developments in the Information Assurance / Cyber Security arena of Automated Information Systems (AIS).

Jim Hollis, Independent Trainer & Course Creator at Cybrary, Pembroke Pines, Florida

Jim is a qualified and capable Independent Trainer/Contractor/Content creator/Author/presenter with 26+ years of extensive managerial and leadership experience in: Certified Information Security Manager (CISM), Risk Management Framework (RMF), Risk Management, Information Technology (IT) etc.

Tom Ragsdale, Director Security Solutions/ Teaching Tutor, Century Link/ Harvard University, Denton, Texas

Security and business executive, mentor and thought leader. Frequent speaker at conferences and universities. Multiple certifications such as CISSP, CISM, CISA, CSF, CNX, GRCP, GRCA and CCSK. 

"We are on a journey to be the number one (1) Infosec certification training provider, and the fusion of our cyber security workforce readiness platform using AI & adaptive learning with the industry perspectives  of our advisory council will serve our customers in ways that will be congruent with the industries latest and greatest trends to prevent cybercrimes and put cyber criminals out of business," says Ed Sattar, CEO.

InfoSecAcademy.io is going to address two major challenges in the industry: 1. There is a huge shortage of cyber security professionals in the industry and infoSecAcademy is going to provide cyber security bootcamp using the top cyber security instructors, mentors, AI curated content, hands on lab to prepare them for the cyber security jobs and 2. Organizations are facing cyber threats because the skill set of their workforce is inferior to cyber criminals. InfoSecAcademy.io's objective is to assess their workforce's cyber security competencies against their information security goals and then create a personalized information security certification learning paths to meet cyber security goals

About InfoSecAcademy.io 
InfoSecAcademy.io is industry's first cybersecurity workforce readiness platform that personalizes the learning experience using AI, adaptive learning and multi-modal training delivery to achieve certification training and meet business goals.  

Visit us at https://www.infosecacademy.io 

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/infosecacademyio-recruits-influential-cyber-security-experts-as-advisory-council-board-members-300948026.html

SOURCE InfoSecAcademy.io


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:52aSUBSEA 7 : awarded contract offshore Norway
PU
11:52aTONLY ELECTRONICS : Cct (1) revision of the annual cap of master sale and purchase agreement (2)renewal of existing cct (3)major transaction in respect of master fin services (2019 renewal) agreement and (4)advance to an entity in respect of deposit services under the master fin services (2019 renewal) agreement
PU
11:52aGLADSTONE COMMERCIAL : Reports Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2019
PU
11:52aGOALS SOCCER CENTRES : to be acquired by Northwind 5s Limited
PU
11:50aMarathon Petroleum CEO to Retire as Company Spins Off Gas Stations -- 4th Update
DJ
11:50aRETRANSMISSION : MegumaGold Announces Initiation of Detailed Exploration Programs on the Touquoy West Property Adjacent to St Barbara Limited's Touquoy Gold Mine Property
NE
11:49aOPEC October oil output jumps on swift Saudi recovery - Reuters survey
RE
11:48aTC Energy's Keystone line spills about 9,120 barrels of oil in North Dakota
RE
11:48aX5 RETAIL : Big Data team launches analytics solution for suppliers
PU
11:48aWINCANTON : Form 8 (OPD) - Eddie Stobart Logistics Plc
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group