Infostellar and Teledyne Paradise Datacom Announce Interoperability of Systems, an Advancement Enabling More Customers' Access to LEO CubeSat Data

Infostellar
and Teledyne
Paradise Datacom (Paradise), part of the Teledyne
Defense Electronics Group, are pleased to announce the
interoperability of Infostellar’s ground station sharing platform, StellarStation,
with the groundbreaking QubeFlex™
LEO satellite modem, a flagship product of Paradise.
Infostellar and Paradise aim to provide LEO Satellite operators and
ground station owners with a single seamless system able to integrate
with existing ground stations by installing StarPass, Infostellar’s
sharing device, at the ground station site. This device provides a link
between the ground station hardware and StellarStation, which in turn
allows Infostellar to rent unused antenna idle time from ground stations
and supply it to satellite customers.
This interoperability between the QubeFlex™ modem and StellarStation
bridges an “access gap” in the current market. It enables a much larger
swath of smaller end users globally to affordably access CubeSat data,
without a capital investment in earth station equipment, while also
giving ground station operators the opportunity to sell unused capacity.
Andrew Young, Head of Ground Systems Engineering at Infostellar, said,
“The QubeFlex Satellite Modem is the first off-the-shelf satellite modem
we’ve seen that was designed specifically for CubeSat and Smallsat
users. This, along with its track record of interoperability with a
variety of CubeSat transmitters, is the reason we’ve added support for
it to our StarPass device.”
“Interoperability between space assets and ground segment has always
been important to users,” said Paul McConnell, Business Development
Director for Paradise. “StellarStation takes the concept of
interoperability a step further and together with Q-Flex provides a
seamless, quick and flexible ground solution for new space.”
About Infostellar
Infostellar is a satellite communications infrastructure provider
developing a quick and flexible ground station network called
StellarStation. By lowering barriers to entry in the ground segment,
Infostellar empowers newspace startups to build better missions and
improve the quality of their service. Founded in 2016, Infostellar is
headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. www.infostellar.net/
About Teledyne Paradise Datacom
Teledyne Paradise Datacom designs, manufactures and sells satellite
modems, solid state power amplifiers (SSPA), low noise amplifiers (LNA),
block up converters (BUC) and associated redundancy subsystems. We
deliver satellite communications products around the world and have
unparalleled experience in satellite communications products. At
Paradise, we focus on creating significant product differentiators and
innovative architectures in order to make ourselves the supplier of
choice in the satcom industry. www.paradisedata.com.
About Teledyne Defense Electronics
Serving Defense, Space and Commercial sectors worldwide, Teledyne
Defense Electronics offers a comprehensive portfolio of highly
engineered solutions that meet your most demanding requirements in the
harshest environments. Manufacturing both custom and off-the-shelf
product offerings, our diverse product lines meet emerging needs for key
applications for avionics, energetics, electronic warfare, missiles,
radar, satcom, space, and test and measurement . www.teledynedefelec.com.
TDE is a business unit of Teledyne Technologies, Inc., a leading
provider of sophisticated instrumentation, digital imaging products and
software, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. www.teledyne.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190204005691/en/