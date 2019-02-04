Infostellar and Teledyne Paradise Datacom Announce Interoperability of Systems, an Advancement Enabling More Customers' Access to LEO CubeSat Data

Infostellar and Teledyne Paradise Datacom (Paradise), part of the Teledyne Defense Electronics Group, are pleased to announce the interoperability of Infostellar’s ground station sharing platform, StellarStation, with the groundbreaking QubeFlex™ LEO satellite modem, a flagship product of Paradise.

Infostellar and Paradise aim to provide LEO Satellite operators and ground station owners with a single seamless system able to integrate with existing ground stations by installing StarPass, Infostellar’s sharing device, at the ground station site. This device provides a link between the ground station hardware and StellarStation, which in turn allows Infostellar to rent unused antenna idle time from ground stations and supply it to satellite customers.

This interoperability between the QubeFlex™ modem and StellarStation bridges an “access gap” in the current market. It enables a much larger swath of smaller end users globally to affordably access CubeSat data, without a capital investment in earth station equipment, while also giving ground station operators the opportunity to sell unused capacity.

Andrew Young, Head of Ground Systems Engineering at Infostellar, said, “The QubeFlex Satellite Modem is the first off-the-shelf satellite modem we’ve seen that was designed specifically for CubeSat and Smallsat users. This, along with its track record of interoperability with a variety of CubeSat transmitters, is the reason we’ve added support for it to our StarPass device.”

“Interoperability between space assets and ground segment has always been important to users,” said Paul McConnell, Business Development Director for Paradise. “StellarStation takes the concept of interoperability a step further and together with Q-Flex provides a seamless, quick and flexible ground solution for new space.”

About Infostellar

Infostellar is a satellite communications infrastructure provider developing a quick and flexible ground station network called StellarStation. By lowering barriers to entry in the ground segment, Infostellar empowers newspace startups to build better missions and improve the quality of their service. Founded in 2016, Infostellar is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. www.infostellar.net/

About Teledyne Paradise Datacom

Teledyne Paradise Datacom designs, manufactures and sells satellite modems, solid state power amplifiers (SSPA), low noise amplifiers (LNA), block up converters (BUC) and associated redundancy subsystems. We deliver satellite communications products around the world and have unparalleled experience in satellite communications products. At Paradise, we focus on creating significant product differentiators and innovative architectures in order to make ourselves the supplier of choice in the satcom industry. www.paradisedata.com.

About Teledyne Defense Electronics

Serving Defense, Space and Commercial sectors worldwide, Teledyne Defense Electronics offers a comprehensive portfolio of highly engineered solutions that meet your most demanding requirements in the harshest environments. Manufacturing both custom and off-the-shelf product offerings, our diverse product lines meet emerging needs for key applications for avionics, energetics, electronic warfare, missiles, radar, satcom, space, and test and measurement . www.teledynedefelec.com. TDE is a business unit of Teledyne Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of sophisticated instrumentation, digital imaging products and software, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. www.teledyne.com.

