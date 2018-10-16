Infostretch : CEO Rutesh Shah Accepted into Forbes Technology Council

Infostretch, a digital-first enterprise solutions provider, today
announced that co-founder and CEO Rutesh
Shah has been accepted into the Forbes
Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class
CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.
Shah was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth
and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track
record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as
personal and professional achievements and honors.
“We are pleased to welcome Rutesh into the community,” said Scott
Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes
Technology Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring
together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social
capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and
make an even greater impact on the business world.”
As a digital services organization, thought leadership and tech
expertise is fundamental to Infostretch’s business model. As an accepted
member of the Forbes Council, Shah will collaborate with other respected
business leaders and an editorial team to share his expertise and
insights on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels
alongside other experts.
“Forbes enjoys a long-standing, distinguished reputation for its
editorial acumen, and is recognized as a leading conveyor of insights
about the impact of the digital revolution,” said Shah. “It is exciting
to join this vibrant group of CXOs who understand and, more importantly,
know how to communicate complex technology issues to business leaders.
Membership in the Forbes Technology Council will further extend our
thought leadership across our customer and partner ecosystem as well as
the community of practitioners who are concerned with digital
transformation.”
You can view his member bio here.
About Forbes Councils
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created
in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded
Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional
business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources
that can help them thrive. For more information about Forbes Technology
Council, visit forbestechcouncil.com.
To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.
About Infostretch
Infostretch is a digital-first professional services firm. By combining
in-depth experience with ready-made tools, frameworks, technologies and
partnerships, Infostretch helps enterprises get digital right, the first
time. With an experienced team of digital technologists, Infostretch
offers Digital Strategy, Digital Development, DevOps, Quality
Engineering, Cloud, IoT, Data Analytics and Mobility services. The
company is trusted by leading Fortune 100 companies as well as emerging
innovators to deliver solutions that work seamlessly across channels,
leverage predictive analytics to optimize the software lifecycle, and
support continuous innovation. For more information on how solutions and
services from Infostretch accelerate digital transformation, visit www.infostretch.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181016005254/en/