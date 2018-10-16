Infostretch : CEO Rutesh Shah Accepted into Forbes Technology Council

Forbes Technology Council is an Invitation-Only Community for World-Class CIOs, CTOs, and Technology Executives

Infostretch, a digital-first enterprise solutions provider, today announced that co-founder and CEO Rutesh Shah has been accepted into the Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

Shah was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

“We are pleased to welcome Rutesh into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

As a digital services organization, thought leadership and tech expertise is fundamental to Infostretch’s business model. As an accepted member of the Forbes Council, Shah will collaborate with other respected business leaders and an editorial team to share his expertise and insights on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

“Forbes enjoys a long-standing, distinguished reputation for its editorial acumen, and is recognized as a leading conveyor of insights about the impact of the digital revolution,” said Shah. “It is exciting to join this vibrant group of CXOs who understand and, more importantly, know how to communicate complex technology issues to business leaders. Membership in the Forbes Technology Council will further extend our thought leadership across our customer and partner ecosystem as well as the community of practitioners who are concerned with digital transformation.”

You can view his member bio here.

About Infostretch

Infostretch is a digital-first professional services firm. By combining in-depth experience with ready-made tools, frameworks, technologies and partnerships, Infostretch helps enterprises get digital right, the first time. With an experienced team of digital technologists, Infostretch offers Digital Strategy, Digital Development, DevOps, Quality Engineering, Cloud, IoT, Data Analytics and Mobility services. The company is trusted by leading Fortune 100 companies as well as emerging innovators to deliver solutions that work seamlessly across channels, leverage predictive analytics to optimize the software lifecycle, and support continuous innovation. For more information on how solutions and services from Infostretch accelerate digital transformation, visit www.infostretch.com.

