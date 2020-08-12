Infotech Partners with Ruckit to Streamline DOT Document Sharing

Ruckit Integrates with Doc Express® to Streamline the Upload of Material Transportation Tickets

Infotech, a leader in infrastructure construction software solutions, and Ruckit Inc., an industry innovator for tracking material transportation, announced a new integration with Infotech’s Doc Express® service. This integration eliminates redundant steps in uploading material tickets and contractor payment invoices for Departments of Transportation (DOT) visibility by providing a seamless connection between eTickets in the Ruckit platform and the Doc Express document workflow system.

“Through our partnership with Infotech and integration with their Doc Express service, we are able to better serve our customer’s customer,” said Michael Bordelon, Ruckit Inc. Chief Technology Officer. “The Ruckit platform improves logistics for heavy construction companies that complete state DOT projects, and now Doc Express allows us to improve collaboration among all parties involved in building great construction projects.”

After adopting the new Doc Express application programming interface (API), Ruckit has been able to seamlessly upload eTickets to Doc Express from within the Ruckit platform and eliminate additional steps to share documentation with DOTs.

“The Doc Express API offers owners a needed solution that supports safety, efficiency and electronic data management, and we are proud to see Ruckit adopt it so quickly to best serve their customers,” Chad Schafer said, Infotech Associate Vice President of Business Development & Sales. “Infotech has supported DOTs for over 40 years, and as we continue to grow and partner with new companies in our industry, these partnerships benefit the entire supply chain ecosystem."

To learn more about Doc Express, visit https://www.infotechinc.com/doc-express.

About Infotech

Info Tech, Inc., DBA Infotech (Infotech) is a leading SaaS solutions provider for the infrastructure construction industry. Informed by DOT relationships and decades of experience, Infotech develops software solutions that bridge the gaps between owners, consultants, contractors, and other project stakeholders. Whether it be tools for construction administration and inspection or secure online bidding, Infotech’s solutions are built to increase transparency, productivity and the availability of data. Infotech is the developer of Appia®, Bid Express®, and Doc Express®, as well as the official contractor for AASHTOWare Project™. For more information, visit infotechinc.com. In addition, for more information about Infotech’s expert statistical and econometric consulting services, visit infotechconsulting.com.

About Ruckit Inc.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Ruckit Inc is a market leader in innovating collaborative trucking management software for the heavy materials and construction industries. Ruckit technology allows aggregate, asphalt, concrete, trucking, and construction companies to increase profitability by digitally measuring, managing, and reducing trucking costs. Ruckit collaboratively handles dump truck operator's job sharing, scheduling, dispatching, e-ticketing, tracking, status, and invoicing on a single platform. For more information, visit goruckit.com.

