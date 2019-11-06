Infoworks CEO to Speak at Stanford University Seminar Series

Stanford Engineering’s SystemX Alliance to host talk on enterprise data evolution

Infoworks.io, the leader in Enterprise Data Operations and Orchestration (EDO2) systems, announces that CEO Buno Pati will be speaking this week as part of the Stanford SystemX Alliance Seminars series. The Stanford SystemX Alliance is a collaboration between Stanford University and member industrial firms to produce world-class research and Ph.D. graduates with a view to enabling truly ubiquitous sensing, computing and communication with embedded intelligence. Pati’s presentation, “The Evolution of Data in the Enterprise” will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7 at Gates Computer Science Building B03 on the Stanford campus.

The seminar series draws upon distinguished invited speakers from both industry and academia who are involved at all levels of the technology stack and with the emerging applications that they enable.

“Stanford has been instrumental in launching generations of technologists and business leaders,” said Pati. “I began the academic part of my career as a post-doctoral research associate at Stanford’s Information Systems Lab and I’m thrilled to meet with the SystemX Alliance audience regarding the imperative of digital transformation and the critical need for analytics agility and the ability to operate with data at scale.”

Pati’s presentation will:

Focus on real-world challenges that companies face – and have to overcome – as they strive to transform their businesses through data

Discuss some of the advances in enterprise data operations and orchestration (EDO2) that are enabling companies to achieve the analytics scale and agility needed for successful transformation

Present some of the challenges that remain and are of urgent importance to enterprises on the path of digital transformation

SystemX emphasizes application-driven, system-oriented research. Its areas of interest include hardware and software at all levels of the system stack from materials and devices to systems and applications in electronics, networks, energy, mobility, bio-interfaces, sensors, and other real-world domains.

About Infoworks

Infoworks offers the most comprehensive and automated Enterprise Data Operations and Orchestration (EDO2) system. It is the only EDO2 system built to automate and accelerate deployment and orchestration of analytics projects at scale, in cloud, hybrid, multi-cloud, and premise-based environments. Through deep automation and a code-free environment, Infoworks empowers organizations to rapidly consolidate and organize enterprise data, create analytics pipelines and deploy projects to production within days - dramatically increasing business agility and accelerating time-to-value. Infoworks counts some of the world’s largest financial, retail, technology, healthcare, oil & gas, and manufacturing companies as its customers. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Palo Alto, the company is funded by NEA, Nexus Venture Partners, Centerview Capital Technology, and Knoll Ventures. To learn more, please visit infoworks.io.

