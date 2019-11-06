Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Infoworks CEO to Speak at Stanford University Seminar Series

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 09:09am EST

Stanford Engineering’s SystemX Alliance to host talk on enterprise data evolution

Infoworks.io, the leader in Enterprise Data Operations and Orchestration (EDO2) systems, announces that CEO Buno Pati will be speaking this week as part of the Stanford SystemX Alliance Seminars series. The Stanford SystemX Alliance is a collaboration between Stanford University and member industrial firms to produce world-class research and Ph.D. graduates with a view to enabling truly ubiquitous sensing, computing and communication with embedded intelligence. Pati’s presentation, “The Evolution of Data in the Enterprise” will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7 at Gates Computer Science Building B03 on the Stanford campus.

The seminar series draws upon distinguished invited speakers from both industry and academia who are involved at all levels of the technology stack and with the emerging applications that they enable.

“Stanford has been instrumental in launching generations of technologists and business leaders,” said Pati. “I began the academic part of my career as a post-doctoral research associate at Stanford’s Information Systems Lab and I’m thrilled to meet with the SystemX Alliance audience regarding the imperative of digital transformation and the critical need for analytics agility and the ability to operate with data at scale.”

Pati’s presentation will:

  • Focus on real-world challenges that companies face – and have to overcome – as they strive to transform their businesses through data
  • Discuss some of the advances in enterprise data operations and orchestration (EDO2) that are enabling companies to achieve the analytics scale and agility needed for successful transformation
  • Present some of the challenges that remain and are of urgent importance to enterprises on the path of digital transformation

SystemX emphasizes application-driven, system-oriented research. Its areas of interest include hardware and software at all levels of the system stack from materials and devices to systems and applications in electronics, networks, energy, mobility, bio-interfaces, sensors, and other real-world domains.

About Infoworks

Infoworks offers the most comprehensive and automated Enterprise Data Operations and Orchestration (EDO2) system. It is the only EDO2 system built to automate and accelerate deployment and orchestration of analytics projects at scale, in cloud, hybrid, multi-cloud, and premise-based environments. Through deep automation and a code-free environment, Infoworks empowers organizations to rapidly consolidate and organize enterprise data, create analytics pipelines and deploy projects to production within days - dramatically increasing business agility and accelerating time-to-value. Infoworks counts some of the world’s largest financial, retail, technology, healthcare, oil & gas, and manufacturing companies as its customers. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Palo Alto, the company is funded by NEA, Nexus Venture Partners, Centerview Capital Technology, and Knoll Ventures. To learn more, please visit infoworks.io.

www.facebook.com/infoworks.io
www.twitter.com/infoworksio
www.linkedin.com/company/infoworks-io


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:21aMFA FINANCIAL, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
09:21aVALOE OYJ : Interim report 1 january - 30 september
AQ
09:21aTriax Technologies' CTO to Speak About Construction Site Connectivity at United Rentals Total Control & Innovation Conference
GL
09:20aASTRAZENECA : Calquence data to show improved progression-free
PU
09:20aACTINIUM PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Interim Results from Phase 1 Actimab-A CLAG-M Combination Trial in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory AML Accepted for Presentation at ASH 2019
PU
09:20aPPL : Save energy, money and time while holiday shopping
PU
09:20aDOF : Notice from bondholders' meeting DOF Subsea AS | DOF ASA News
PU
09:20aCARIBBEAN UTILITIES : Declaration of Class A Shares Dividend payable on December 15, 2019
PU
09:20aMISSION POSSIBLE : Alaskan Logistics Challenge
PU
09:20aCOSTAIN : New research holds potential for step change in carbon management of infrastructure projects
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : forecasts further rapid growth in 2020
2NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : Norwegian Air gets lifeline to prove it can make money
3IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : IMPERIAL BRANDS : profit shrinks as regulators lambast vaping trend
4AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V. : AHOLD DELHAIZE N : 3Q Net Sales Rose 2.9%
5SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SocGen balance sheet progress lifts shares, outweighs trading weakness

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group