Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSE: AMZA) Declares Monthly Distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2018 | 12:08am CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSE: AMZA) has declared a monthly distribution of $0.11 ($1.32 per share on an annualized basis). The distribution will be paid August 29, 2018 to shareholders of record as of the close of business August 22, 2018.

AMZA Cash Distribution:

  • Ex-Date: Tuesday, August 21, 2018
  • Record Date: Wednesday, August 22, 2018
  • Payable Date: Wednesday, August 29, 2018

The fund estimates that 100 percent of the distribution, or $0.11 per share, is attributable to return of capital and that 0.00 percent, or $0.00 per share, is attributable to dividend income. Infrastructure Capital Advisors expects to declare future distributions on a monthly basis. Distributions are planned, but not guaranteed, for every month. The next distribution is scheduled to occur in September 2018.

About Virtus ETF Advisers

Virtus ETF Advisers is a New York-based, multi-manager ETF sponsor and affiliate of Virtus Investment Partners. With actively managed and index-based investment capabilities across multiple asset classes, Virtus offers a range of complementary exchange-traded-funds subadvised by select investment managers.

About Infrastructure Capital Advisors, LLC

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, LLC (ICA) is an SEC-registered investment advisor that manages exchange traded funds and a series of hedge funds. The firm was formed in 2012 and is based in New York City.  ICA seeks total-return opportunities in key infrastructure sectors, including energy, real estate, transportation, industrials and utilities. It often identifies opportunities in entities that are not taxed at the entity level, such as master limited partnerships ("MLPs") and real estate investment trusts ("REITs").  It also looks for opportunities in credit and related securities, such as preferred stocks.  Current income is a primary objective in most, but not all, of the company's investing activities. The focus is generally on asset-intensive companies that generate and distribute substantial streams of free cash flow. For more information, please visit www.infracapfunds.com.

DISCLOSURE

Fund Risks

Exchange Traded Funds: The value of an ETF may be more volatile than the underlying portfolio of securities the ETF is designed to track. The costs of owning the ETF may exceed the cost of investing directly in the underlying securities. MLP Interest Rates: As yield-based investments, MLPs carry interest rate risk and may underperform in rising interest rate environments. Additionally, when investors have heightened fears about the economy, the risk spread between MLPs and competing investment options can widen, which may have an adverse effect on the stock price of MLPs. Rising interest rates may increase the potential cost of MLPs financing projects or cost of operations, and may affect the demand for MLP investments, either of which may result in lower performance by or distributions from the Fund's MLP investments. Industry/Sector Concentration: A fund that focuses its investments in a particular industry or sector will be more sensitive to conditions that affect that industry or sector than a non-concentrated fund.  Short Sales: The fund may engage in short sales, and may experience a loss if the price of a borrowed security increases before the date on which the fund replaces the security.  Leverage: When a fund leverages its portfolio, the value of its shares may be more volatile and all other risks may be compounded.  Derivatives: Investments in derivatives such as futures, options, forwards, and swaps may increase volatility or cause a loss greater than the principal investment.  MLPs: Investments in Master Limited Partnerships may be adversely impacted by tax law changes, regulation, or factors affecting underlying assets.  No Guarantee: There is no guarantee that the portfolio will meet its objective.

You should consider the fund's investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses carefully before investing. Contact ETF Distributors LLC at 1-888-383-4184 or visit www.virtusetfs.com to obtain a prospectus which contains this and other information about the fund. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Virtus ETF Advisers, LLC serves as the investment advisor and Infrastructure Capital Advisors, LLC serves as the subadviser to the fund.

The fund is distributed by ETF Distributors LLC, an affiliate of Virtus ETF Advisers, LLC.

 

(PRNewsfoto/Virtus ETF Solutions)

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/infracap-mlp-etf-nyse-amza-declares-monthly-distribution-300699799.html

SOURCE Virtus ETF Advisers


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:13aTENZING ACQUISITION CORP. : Announces Pricing of Upsized $55,000,000 Initial Public Offering
PR
01:12aROWAN : Rings the Closing Bell at the New York Stock Exchange
PU
01:12aJUMBO INTERACTIVE : S708A - Cleansing notice employee options
PU
01:10aLorne Park Capital Partners Inc. Closes Acquisition of Adaptive Asset Management Ltd.
NE
01:09aDEALNET CAPITAL : Reports Q2 2018 Financial Results
AQ
01:08aLORNE PARK CAPITAL PARTNERS INC. : Closes Acquisition of Adaptive Asset Management Ltd.
AQ
01:07aNATIONAL GRID : 1,000 lose power; blown transformer blamed
AQ
01:05aSEC Adopts Rule Amendments to Improve Municipal Securities Disclosure
NE
01:05aSEC Charges Technology Fund Adviser, Founder in Fraudulent Scheme
NE
01:05aMerrill Lynch Settles SEC Charges of Undisclosed Conflict in Advisory Decision
NE
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.