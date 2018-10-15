InfraRed Exceeds Target for Fourth European Real Estate Vehicle

Atlantic‐Pacific Capital served as global placement agent

Atlantic‐Pacific Capital, one of the largest privately‐owned global placement agents and advisory firms, is pleased to announce the final closing of InfraRed Active Real Estate Fund IV, (the “Fund”) with total equity commitments of £522 million ($685 million), exceeding the Fund’s £500 million target. The Fund received tremendous support from the existing investors and welcomed a number of new limited partners from across Europe, North America and Asia. The offering appealed to a mix of pension funds, foundations, family offices and fund-of-funds. Atlantic-Pacific Capital served as the global placement agent for the Fund as well as for InfraRed’s prior European real estate fund.

InfraRed Capital Partners, a leading global investment manager focused on infrastructure and real estate, established the Fund to continue its successful value-add strategy focusing on Germany, France and the UK. The team’s value-added approach applies specialist private equity investment disciplines to the sourcing of investment opportunities, largely proprietary, and the creation and execution of business plans that create asset value. This value is achieved by generating an attractive combination of income and capital returns by growing and improving the quality of an asset’s operating income and re-positioning the asset in the investment markets to achieve an improved investment yield. A diversified seed portfolio of five assets was acquired during the course of the fundraise.

Andreas Katsaros, InfraRed’s Head of Strategy & Origination for European Real Estate, commented, “We had a very exciting start with our Active Fund IV having already made five high quality acquisitions in Paris, Munich and Frankfurt. We are delighted with the support we had from our existing investor base and the new investor relationships we were able to build as part of this fundraise. Atlantic-Pacific Capital, for the second time around, were a fantastic partner in this project.”

Richard Awbery, Partner at Atlantic-Pacific Capital, said, “We were very pleased to partner with InfraRed for a second time and further diversify their investor base. Atlantic-Pacific congratulates everyone at InfraRed on a successful fundraise.”

Alex Hurst, Partner at Atlantic-Pacific Capital, added, “We are delighted that the market demonstrated deserved support for a proven strategy that is differentiated from much of the peer group in terms of its focus, integration and deal origination.”

Atlantic-Pacific Capital is one of the largest privately-owned global placement agents and advisory firms dedicated to raising capital for alternative investments. Since its founding in 1995, the firm has executed more than 100 capital raising assignments aggregating over $70 billion for an extraordinary group of alternative asset managers. Typical mandates include private equity, real estate, real assets, natural resources and infrastructure fund placements. Atlantic-Pacific provides global marketing distribution and project management execution using a focused and customized approach. With experienced professionals located in seven offices throughout the United States, London and Hong Kong, Atlantic-Pacific maintains a global network of trusted relationships with influential institutional investors.

InfraRed is a leading global investment manager focused on infrastructure and real estate. It operates worldwide from offices in London, Hong Kong, New York, Seoul and Sydney. With around 130 professionals it manages in excess of USD 10bn of equity capital in multiple private and listed funds, primarily for institutional investors across the globe.

Since its inception over 25 years ago, InfraRed has launched 17 funds, including two companies listed on the London Stock Exchange: HICL Infrastructure Company Limited and The Renewables Infrastructure Group. To date, six of these funds have been realised.

InfraRed has been an active real estate investor and manager for 25 years and focuses on assets which suit its intensive management style, targeting well-located, mostly multi-let properties in the key urban growth centres of Europe. InfraRed has also been an investor and manager in Asian real estate for over 10 years and is one of the leading international investors in the Greater China real estate market.

InfraRed implements best-in-class practices to underpin asset management and investment decisions, promotes ethical behavior and has established community engagement initiatives to support good causes in the wider community. InfraRed is a signatory of the Principles of Responsible Investment.

