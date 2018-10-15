InfraRed Exceeds Target for Fourth European Real Estate Vehicle

Atlantic‐Pacific Capital, one of the largest privately‐owned global
placement agents and advisory firms, is pleased to announce the final
closing of InfraRed Active Real Estate Fund IV, (the “Fund”) with total
equity commitments of £522 million ($685 million), exceeding the Fund’s
£500 million target. The Fund received tremendous support from the
existing investors and welcomed a number of new limited partners from
across Europe, North America and Asia. The offering appealed to a mix of
pension funds, foundations, family offices and fund-of-funds.
Atlantic-Pacific Capital served as the global placement agent for the
Fund as well as for InfraRed’s prior European real estate fund.
InfraRed Capital Partners, a leading global investment manager focused
on infrastructure and real estate, established the Fund to continue its
successful value-add strategy focusing on Germany, France and the UK.
The team’s value-added approach applies specialist private equity
investment disciplines to the sourcing of investment opportunities,
largely proprietary, and the creation and execution of business plans
that create asset value. This value is achieved by generating an
attractive combination of income and capital returns by growing and
improving the quality of an asset’s operating income and re-positioning
the asset in the investment markets to achieve an improved investment
yield. A diversified seed portfolio of five assets was acquired during
the course of the fundraise.
Andreas Katsaros, InfraRed’s Head of Strategy & Origination for European
Real Estate, commented, “We had a very exciting start with our Active
Fund IV having already made five high quality acquisitions in Paris,
Munich and Frankfurt. We are delighted with the support we had from our
existing investor base and the new investor relationships we were able
to build as part of this fundraise. Atlantic-Pacific Capital, for the
second time around, were a fantastic partner in this project.”
Richard Awbery, Partner at Atlantic-Pacific Capital, said, “We were very
pleased to partner with InfraRed for a second time and further diversify
their investor base. Atlantic-Pacific congratulates everyone at InfraRed
on a successful fundraise.”
Alex Hurst, Partner at Atlantic-Pacific Capital, added, “We are
delighted that the market demonstrated deserved support for a proven
strategy that is differentiated from much of the peer group in terms of
its focus, integration and deal origination.”
About Atlantic-Pacific Capital, Inc. (www.apcap.com),
Member FINRA and SIPC
Atlantic-Pacific Capital is one of the largest privately-owned global
placement agents and advisory firms dedicated to raising capital for
alternative investments. Since its founding in 1995, the firm has
executed more than 100 capital raising assignments aggregating over $70
billion for an extraordinary group of alternative asset managers.
Typical mandates include private equity, real estate, real assets,
natural resources and infrastructure fund placements. Atlantic-Pacific
provides global marketing distribution and project management execution
using a focused and customized approach. With experienced professionals
located in seven offices throughout the United States, London and Hong
Kong, Atlantic-Pacific maintains a global network of trusted
relationships with influential institutional investors.
About InfraRed Capital Partners (www.ircp.com)
InfraRed is a leading global investment manager focused on
infrastructure and real estate. It operates worldwide from offices in
London, Hong Kong, New York, Seoul and Sydney. With around 130
professionals it manages in excess of USD 10bn of equity capital in
multiple private and listed funds, primarily for institutional investors
across the globe.
Since its inception over 25 years ago, InfraRed has launched 17 funds,
including two companies listed on the London Stock Exchange: HICL
Infrastructure Company Limited and The
Renewables Infrastructure Group. To date, six of these funds have
been realised.
InfraRed has been an active real estate investor and manager for 25
years and focuses on assets which suit its intensive management style,
targeting well-located, mostly multi-let properties in the key urban
growth centres of Europe. InfraRed has also been an investor and manager
in Asian real estate for over 10 years and is one of the leading
international investors in the Greater China real estate market.
InfraRed implements best-in-class practices to underpin asset management
and investment decisions, promotes ethical behavior and has established community
engagement initiatives to support good causes in the wider
community. InfraRed is a signatory of the Principles
of Responsible Investment.
