Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Infrared Mechanical Articulating Video Borescope Now Available from ViewTech Borescopes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 08:05am EDT

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., March 23, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- ViewTech Borescopes, North America's top seller of Video Borescopes, recently added another video borescope to their lineup. The VJ-3 Infrared (IR) mechanical articulating video borescope can illuminate a dark area or room with IR light, which is undetectable to the human eye.

Infrared Mechanical Articulating Video Borescope

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Mar 23, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- ViewTech Borescopes, North America's top seller of Video Borescopes, recently added another video borescope to their lineup. The VJ-3 Infrared (IR) mechanical articulating video borescope can illuminate a dark area or room with IR light, which is undetectable to the human eye. While the VJ-3 IR is mainly used with an infrared light, users can switch to a white LED light if the inspection requires non-infrared lighting.

The VJ-3 IR is available with an insertion tube diameter of 6.0 millimeters and lengths of 1.0 or 2.0 meters. Featuring full four-way articulation, a rugged, liquid-proof design, along with a full one-year warranty, the IR video borescope is rated to see a distance up to 20 meters in total darkness.

The VJ-3 IR is ideal for police, SWAT, military or security operations where undetectable surveillance is necessary or when a white light cannot be used during an application inspection. The easy-to-operate VJ-3 IR also includes a magnetic support base that can assist with inspections. In addition to the VJ-3 Infrared video borescope, ViewTech Borescopes also recently released two other borescope models, the VJ-3 Dual Camera and the VJ-3 Ultraviolet (UV).

VJ-3 Video Borescope

The VJ-3 mechanical articulating video borescope is a nondestructive testing instrument used for the remote visual inspection of machinery, equipment and components. The VJ-3 facilitates the visual recording and photo documentation of an inspection and components in areas that are otherwise inaccessible or require great effort and expense to access directly. The VJ-3 consists of two modules integrated into one system: an insertion tube with distally mounted camera/LEDs, and the base unit with control panel, LCD monitor, power source and all necessary circuitry.

About ViewTech Borescopes

ViewTech Borescopes, founded as RF System Lab in 2008, is North America's #1 seller of video borescopes. Their first product, the VJ borescope, set a new standard for portability, ergonomics and ease-of-use, with its industry-first mechanical, joystick-controlled articulation.

For more information on VJ-3 Video Borescope: https://www.viewtech.com/

VIDEO (YouTube):
https://youtu.be/qi8Yx7NVVcE

*IMAGE link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0323s2p-vt-vj3-ir-300dpi.jpg

News Source: ViewTech Borescopes

Related link: https://www.ViewTech.com

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/infrared-mechanical-articulating-video-borescope-now-available-from-viewtech-borescopes/
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:16aFederal Reserve Announces Major Expansion of Market Supports
DJ
08:12aWalmart ups minimum wage in e-commerce warehouses by $2 as orders surge on virus worries
RE
08:10aFutures pare losses after Fed launches direct cash injections
RE
08:10aDEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : DA offices in Metro Manila to set up Kadiwa stalls amid quarantine
PU
08:05aInfrared Mechanical Articulating Video Borescope Now Available from ViewTech Borescopes
SE
08:04aUK in talks with Amazon over delivering coronavirus tests - FT
RE
08:00aLouis Dreyfus posts 2019 profit slide, says no virus hit so far
RE
08:00aYum China says seeing early signs of recovery from COVID-19 fallout
RE
07:59aGlobal oil, gas producers cut spending after crude price crash
RE
07:59aHow Alibaba's Freshippo adapted to keep delivering in virus-hit China
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BRENT : Brent crude extends fall as coronavirus shutdowns sap demand
2GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Statement on Access to Remdesivir Outside of Clinical Trials
3ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell Acts To Reinforce Business Resilience And Financial Strength
4TOTAL : TOTAL : Announces Immediate Action Plan in Context of Sharp Decrease in Oil Prices
5RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC : RYANAIR : Holding(s) in Company

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group