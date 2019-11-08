Infrastructure Software Leader TIBCO Selects Chrome River for Global Expense Management Rollout

Mobile-first solution to be deployed to thousands of employees worldwide

Chrome River, a global leader in expense and invoice management solutions, announces that TIBCO Software, a global leader in integration, API management, and analytics, has chosen to deploy Chrome River EXPENSE across the organization. Chrome River EXPENSE will replace TIBCO’s existing expense management solution, and will be deployed worldwide to support thousands of employees.

“When reviewing new expense management solutions, we had several criteria that needed to be hit in order to effectively serve the needs of our global workforce,” said Ganesh Vaidyanathan, Senior Vice President and Corporate Controller at TIBCO Software. “In particular, we need a solution which offers a powerful and intuitive mobile-first experience for our traveling employees, no matter where in the world they are based. We also need a solution which has the flexibility and agility to support complex travel and expense policies, routing and approval rules. Chrome River was the clear winner across the board.”

“Enterprises such as TIBCO have exacting standards. We are pleased that TIBCO has chosen Chrome River for its expense management needs,” said Eric White, General Manager at Chrome River. “Global organizations recognize the need for a future-ready expense automation solution that will support them as they evolve and grow. Chrome River continues to focus on innovations that will keep our customers at the forefront of expense management and analysis for both end-users and finance professionals.”

TIBCO, which develops integration and analytics software was established in 1997 and has more than 10,000 customers. The company has more than 30 offices across 20+ countries

