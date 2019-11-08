Log in
Infrastructure Software Leader TIBCO Selects Chrome River for Global Expense Management Rollout

11/08/2019 | 08:03am EST

Mobile-first solution to be deployed to thousands of employees worldwide

Chrome River, a global leader in expense and invoice management solutions, announces that TIBCO Software, a global leader in integration, API management, and analytics, has chosen to deploy Chrome River EXPENSE across the organization. Chrome River EXPENSE will replace TIBCO’s existing expense management solution, and will be deployed worldwide to support thousands of employees.

“When reviewing new expense management solutions, we had several criteria that needed to be hit in order to effectively serve the needs of our global workforce,” said Ganesh Vaidyanathan, Senior Vice President and Corporate Controller at TIBCO Software. “In particular, we need a solution which offers a powerful and intuitive mobile-first experience for our traveling employees, no matter where in the world they are based. We also need a solution which has the flexibility and agility to support complex travel and expense policies, routing and approval rules. Chrome River was the clear winner across the board.”

“Enterprises such as TIBCO have exacting standards. We are pleased that TIBCO has chosen Chrome River for its expense management needs,” said Eric White, General Manager at Chrome River. “Global organizations recognize the need for a future-ready expense automation solution that will support them as they evolve and grow. Chrome River continues to focus on innovations that will keep our customers at the forefront of expense management and analysis for both end-users and finance professionals.”

TIBCO, which develops integration and analytics software was established in 1997 and has more than 10,000 customers. The company has more than 30 offices across 20+ countries

About Chrome River

Chrome River provides expense and invoice automation solutions that let business flow for more than 1,000 organizations worldwide including Grant Thornton, Harman, and Masco. The company’s easy-to-use, enterprise-scale solutions enable future readiness for its customers. Because of this focus on innovation, Chrome River is rated as a Leader in expense management by analyst firm IDC. Chrome River’s commitment to delivering a superior customer journey by creating long-term value for its customers, makes it a preferred choice of CFOs, CIOs, AP teams, travel managers and business travelers. Details on Chrome River’s customers can be found on the company’s web site.

More than two million business travelers around the world trust Chrome River. To learn more, contact Chrome River at 888-781-0088, or visit chromeriver.com and its social pages on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram


© Business Wire 2019
