Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Infront ASA: Invitation to presentation and webcast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/11/2019 | 07:03pm EDT

Infront ASA: Invitation to presentation and webcast

Friday, 12 April, 2019 by Max Hofer
Oslo, 11 April 2019 - Infront ASA will host a presentation and webcast on Friday 12 April at 10.00 local time to provide a brief orientation about the agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in vwd Group GmbH to create the leading European financial market solutions provider.

The presentation in English will hosted by CEO Kristian Nesbak and CFO Max Hofer and held at Felix Conference Center, Bryggetorget 3, Aker Brygge, in Oslo, Norway. The presentation is open to investors, analysts, the press and other interested parties.

The presentation will also be available as a live webcast at: https://webtv.hegnar.no/presentation.php?webcastId=97874453

A recording of the presentation will be available at the same link shortly after the live webcast has ended.

The presentation is enclosed.

For further information, please contact:

ir@infrontfinance.com

Max Hofer, CFO, +47 23 31 00 46

About Infront

Infront provides a unique combination of global market data, news, analytics and trading tools. With over 20 years of product development driven by our clients' business needs, the Infront Professional Terminal is the most user-friendly and flexible terminal in the financial market. We help buy-side and sell-side institutions grow their businesses, reduce costs, adapt to fast changing market requirements and work more effectively with ever-increasing amounts of information. Over 40,000 professional subscribers worldwide rely on Infront's services. Infront is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and has offices in eight countries across Europe and South Africa.

Disclaimer

Infront ASA published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2019 23:02:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:13pSIGMA HEALTHCARE : Annual Report to shareholders
PU
08:13pSIGMA HEALTHCARE : Annual Review to shareholders
PU
08:13pFAST RETAILING : Interim Report (2018.9.1-2019.2.28)
PU
08:13p[MAY 7TH-10TH, 2019 : Stassfurt, Germany] Control International trade fair
PU
08:13pSIGMA HEALTHCARE : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
08:12pINVESTOR ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
08:10pAMERICA MOVIL DE CV : América Móvil Informs the Market
BU
08:08pIRC : Announcements and Notices - K&S Achieves Record-high Monthly Shipment Volume Iron Prices Remain Strong
PU
08:08pLYFT : How Uber and Lyft compare on key financial metrics
RE
08:06pTHE LATEST : Disney Plus to launch Nov. 12 for $6.99 a month
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Uber unveils IPO with warning it may never make a profit
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : FAA to meet with U.S. airlines, pilot unions on Boeing 737 MAX
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : CEO says 737 MAX software update working as designed
4DOLLARAMA INC : DOLLARAMA : Sale of shares by Dollarama insider
5San Joaquin Valley Homes and Presidio Residential Capital to Hold Grand Opening at Bonterra in Hanford, Cal..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About