Infront ASA: Invitation to presentation and webcast

Friday, 12 April, 2019 by Max Hofer

Oslo, 11 April 2019 - Infront ASA will host a presentation and webcast on Friday 12 April at 10.00 local time to provide a brief orientation about the agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in vwd Group GmbH to create the leading European financial market solutions provider.

The presentation in English will hosted by CEO Kristian Nesbak and CFO Max Hofer and held at Felix Conference Center, Bryggetorget 3, Aker Brygge, in Oslo, Norway. The presentation is open to investors, analysts, the press and other interested parties.

The presentation will also be available as a live webcast at: https://webtv.hegnar.no/presentation.php?webcastId=97874453

A recording of the presentation will be available at the same link shortly after the live webcast has ended.

The presentation is enclosed.

For further information, please contact:

ir@infrontfinance.com

Max Hofer, CFO, +47 23 31 00 46

