Ingenico ePayments enables YOOZOO Games Global Expansion

08/29/2019 | 04:01am EDT

Ingenico ePayments, the ecommerce division of Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING), the global leader in seamless payment, announced that it will provide payment services to YOOZOO Games, the distributor of popular games such as Game of Thrones Winter is Coming and Saint Seiya Awakening: Knights of the Zodiac. Ingenico’s payment systems will support the global gaming company to expand internationally.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190829005014/en/

Ingenico ePayments enables YOOZOO Games Global Expansion (Photo: Business Wire)

With Ingenico, YOOZOO Games will reach a greater number of gamers across the world through Ingenico Connect, a mobile-first platform offering payment across multiple devices. Ingenico Connect provides a wide range of alternative payment methods, crucial for gaming companies who target young digital consumers.

YOOZOO has successfully developed a global intellectual-property strategy, including hit titles Game of Thrones Winter is Coming and Saint Seiya Awakening: Knights of the Zodiac. As the officially licensed PC browser game, Game of Thrones Winter is Coming is loved by millions of players around the world. Saint Seiya Awakening: Knights of the Zodiac, officially authorized by Masami Kurumada, restores the classic comic and is already the #1 grossing RPG in Hong Kong and Taiwan. A European and North America release will go out in early September.

“Ingenico is the perfect partner for a notable gaming merchant like YOOZOO Games to expand into overseas markets”, says Nathan Salisbury, General Manager, Asia Pacific of Ingenico ePayments. “Ingenico ePayments has been at the forefront of global massively multiplayer online (MMO) gaming payments for more than 15 years. Since gaming payments are low in transaction value but high in frequency and fraud risk, our expertise in payments conversion & optimisation will benefit YOOZOO Games immensely.”

“With game releases planned for Europe and North America in the near future, we expect to attract gamers from all over the world,” said Liu Wanqin, Vice President of Overseas Publishing, YOOZOO Games. “As we expand internationally, we have to make online payments seamless and safe both across different regions and across different devices. Our partnership with Ingenico makes this happen.”

- ENDS -

About Ingenico Group

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING) is the global leader in seamless payment, providing smart, trusted and secure solutions to empower commerce across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With the world’s largest payment acceptance network, we deliver secure payment solutions with a local, national and international scope. We are the trusted world-class partner for financial institutions and retailers, from small merchants to several of the world’s best known global brands. Our solutions enable merchants to simplify payment and deliver their brand promise.

www.ingenico.com twitter.com/ingenico

About YOOZOO Games

YOOZOO Games is a global entertainment company specializing in game development and distribution. The company is headquartered in Shanghai with offices in London, Berlin, Hong Kong, Singapore, and other major cities. Since its founding in 2009, YOOZOO has launched a multitude of highly successful products such as Games of Throne Winter is Coming, Legacy of Discord – Furious Wings and League of Angels, and has forged a strong global distribution network.

www.yoozoo.com linkedin.com/company/yoozoogames


© Business Wire 2019
