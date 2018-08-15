Ingevity : Bi-fuel adsorbed natural gas Ford F-150 to be featured at Sustainable Fleet Technology Conference

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., August 15, 2018 - Ingevity will be an exhibitor at the Sustainable Fleet Technology Conference in Durham, North Carolina, from Aug. 22-23, 2018. The company will represent a manufacturing coalition of which it is a member, along with Adsorbed Natural Gas Products, Inc. (ANGP), that is working to commercialize adsorbed natural gas (ANG) for bi-fuel light-duty vehicles. In addition, Brad Reed, director of business development at Ingevity, will be a panel speaker on Thursday, Aug. 23, discussing ANG for light-duty fleet vehicles.

Ingevity will exhibit one of its two 2018 ANG bi-fuel Ford F-150 trucks, the first ANG vehicles fully compliant with the natural gas vehicle requirements set forth by the American National Standards Institute, and a key step in the commercialization of low-pressure ANG technology. Both of Ingevity's bi-fuel F-150s are in the final stages of upfitting and calibration testing through Ford's qualified vehicle-modifier network, with estimated completion by the end of 2018.

The ANG storage cylinders located in the bed of the truck contain Ingevity's Nuchar® FuelSorb™ carbon monoliths, which significantly enhance low-pressure onboard natural gas fuel storage. The coalition's ANG technology recently won the 2018 World Gas Conference's Innovation Award in the 'Transportation Driven by Natural Gas' category.

'The Sustainable Fleet Technology Conference is an opportunity for us to engage directly with fleet transportation professionals as we share how ANG can enable utility companies to leverage their existing natural gas pipeline access and the reliability and economics of low-pressure natural gas fueling appliances,' said Reed. 'This Ford-warrantied truck enables our team to continue to explore and form partnerships with local gas utilities and alternative-fuel, light-duty vehicle fleets as we work to drive the commercialization of ANG technology and understand its value to consumers.'

About ANGP

Adsorbed Natural Gas Products, Inc. (ANGP) designs, develops and manufactures on-board low pressure adsorbed natural gas (ANG) storage technology, and related products, for all classes of motor vehicles. The unique ANGP business model of working through a coalition of major corporations, each with specific competencies and global infrastructure, assures the market of the best combination of science, technology and manufacturing. ANGP has one main objective: to be the leading motor vehicle ANG technology company, providing products that are disruptive, enabling and manufactured to the highest standards of safety, performance and reliability. For more about ANGP please visit www.angpinc.com .

Ingevity: Purify, Protect and Enhance

Ingevity provides specialty chemicals and high-performance carbon materials and technologies that purify, protect and enhance the world around us. Through a team of talented and experienced people, Ingevity develops, manufactures and brings to market products and processes that help customers solve complex problems. These products are used in a variety of demanding applications, including asphalt paving, oil exploration and production, agrochemicals, adhesives, lubricants, publication inks and automotive components that reduce gasoline vapor emissions. Headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina, Ingevity operates from 25 locations around the world and employs approximately 1,600 people. The company is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: NGVT). For more information visit www.ingevity.com.