Ingevity : DeRidder plant wins Kansas City Southern Railway's Safe Shipper Award

Pictured: Arlene Brooks, environmental engineer, holds the Safe Shipper award from Kansas City Southern Railway.

DERIDDER, Louisiana, June 12, 2019 - For the eighth year in a row, Ingevity's DeRidder, Louisiana, plant received Kansas City Southern Railway's Hazardous Material Safe Shipper Award. The award recognized the facility for shipping more than 500 railcars of product in 2018 without a single incident.

Through the Guiding Principles of the American Chemistry Council's Responsible Care® program, Ingevity has pledged to improve environmental, health and safety performance for its facilities, processes and products throughout the entire operating system. This award from Kansas City Southern reflects the company's commitment towards these principles.

'Thanks go to our shipping groups, refinery field operators, and logistics groups for their commitment to continually protect human health, the environment, and our communities,' said Danny Kyle, plant manager, Ingevity. 'This award exemplifies our IngeviWay value of safety and sustainability, our number one priority.'

The DeRidder plant also won the Safe Shipper Award in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017. The plant will continue to utilize its resources in a responsible manner while focusing on zero personal and process safety incidents throughout 2019.

Ingevity: Purify, Protect and Enhance

Ingevity provides specialty chemicals, high-performance carbon materials and engineered polymers that purify, protect, and enhance the world around us. Through a team of talented and experienced people, Ingevity develops, manufactures, and brings to market products and processes that help customers solve complex problems. These products are used in a variety of demanding applications, including asphalt paving, oil exploration and production, agrochemicals, adhesives, lubricants, publication inks, coatings, elastomers, bio-plastics and automotive components that reduce gasoline vapor emissions. Headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina, Ingevity operates from 25 locations around the world and employs approximately 1,750 people. The company is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: NGVT). For more information visit www.ingevity.com.