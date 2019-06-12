Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ingevity : DeRidder plant wins Kansas City Southern Railway's Safe Shipper Award

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 10:24am EDT

Pictured: Arlene Brooks, environmental engineer, holds the Safe Shipper award from Kansas City Southern Railway.

DERIDDER, Louisiana, June 12, 2019 - For the eighth year in a row, Ingevity's DeRidder, Louisiana, plant received Kansas City Southern Railway's Hazardous Material Safe Shipper Award. The award recognized the facility for shipping more than 500 railcars of product in 2018 without a single incident.

Through the Guiding Principles of the American Chemistry Council's Responsible Care® program, Ingevity has pledged to improve environmental, health and safety performance for its facilities, processes and products throughout the entire operating system. This award from Kansas City Southern reflects the company's commitment towards these principles.

'Thanks go to our shipping groups, refinery field operators, and logistics groups for their commitment to continually protect human health, the environment, and our communities,' said Danny Kyle, plant manager, Ingevity. 'This award exemplifies our IngeviWay value of safety and sustainability, our number one priority.'

The DeRidder plant also won the Safe Shipper Award in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017. The plant will continue to utilize its resources in a responsible manner while focusing on zero personal and process safety incidents throughout 2019.

Ingevity: Purify, Protect and Enhance

Ingevity provides specialty chemicals, high-performance carbon materials and engineered polymers that purify, protect, and enhance the world around us. Through a team of talented and experienced people, Ingevity develops, manufactures, and brings to market products and processes that help customers solve complex problems. These products are used in a variety of demanding applications, including asphalt paving, oil exploration and production, agrochemicals, adhesives, lubricants, publication inks, coatings, elastomers, bio-plastics and automotive components that reduce gasoline vapor emissions. Headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina, Ingevity operates from 25 locations around the world and employs approximately 1,750 people. The company is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: NGVT). For more information visit www.ingevity.com.

Disclaimer

Ingevity Corporation published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 14:23:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:49aGBP/USD : Getting Ready For PM Boris Johnson
PU
10:48aRenault's priority is to strengthen alliance with Nissan - chairman
RE
10:48aMETALS CREEK RES : IIROC Trading Resumption - MEK
AQ
10:48aWHIRLPOOL RECALL : Comment from Stericycle Expert Solutions
AQ
10:48aReflection Sciences Announces $1.3M Seed Round and Three New Board Members
BU
10:47aPHONE2ACTION : Introduces Convo; New Tool for Writing Letters to Lawmakers Increases Impact of Advocacy Campaigns
BU
10:46aBanks net position in the Riksbank
GL
10:46aLONDON & ASSOCIATED PROPERTIES : AND ASSOCIATED PROPERTIES PLC - Outcome of AGM
PR
10:46aFORD MOTOR : to Recall 1.2 Million Explorers in North America--Update
DJ
10:46aBB&T, SunTrust Choose Hearst Tower in Charlotte for Headquarters
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOOHOO GROUP PLC : Zara owner Inditex shakes off chill with strong second quarter start
2BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BAT warns of steeper declines in cigarette sales, shares slip
3ADIDAS : ADIDAS : shares slide as traders say top investor GBL to cut stake
4PEPSICO : PEPSICO : Reckitt picks PepsiCo executive as CEO, going outside for first time
5AMAZON.COM : Salesforce bets on big data with $15.3 billion Tableau buy

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About