Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ingevity : appoints Maroon Group as U.S. distributor for its WestRez® and Altatac® rosin ester products

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 09:11am EDT

NORTH CHARLESTON, South Carolina, June 25, 2019 - Ingevity, a leading global supplier of bio-based tackifying resins for adhesives, announces the appointment of Maroon Group LLC as the U.S. distributor for its WestRez® rosin ester product line.

Ingevity's tackifier products have broad compatibility with multiple polymers commonly used in rigid packaging, hygiene, tapes, labels and construction adhesives. Maroon Group is a world-class supplier of specialty chemicals and ingredients to the coatings, adhesives, sealants and elastomers (CASE) markets, as well as the plastics, specialty intermediates, and personal care industries. Maroon Group's CASE and technical sales and support team will promote these products and leverage its extensive customer network to promote Ingevity's innovative adhesive solutions for a broad array of applications.

'This partnership with Maroon Group strengthens our commitment to providing value-added products and sustainability to our customers,' said Steve Gailbreath, global business director at Ingevity. 'We believe Maroon Group will help expand Ingevity's reach in the fast-growing adhesives industry, leveraging its extensive customer network of U.S. companies.'

'Partnering with Ingevity on its WestRez rosin esters is a great fit for our CASE distribution business,' said Eric Post, vice president, principal management of CASE at Maroon Group. 'The IngeviWay culture at Ingevity that aims to improve the world through innovations that purify, protect and enhance is perfectly aligned with our culture of Creating Customer Success® with every interaction with our valued principals and customers.'

Maroon Group
Maroon Group is a leading distributor of specialty chemicals and ingredients across North America. Based in Avon, Ohio, Maroon Group has thrived on creating success for customers by forming partnerships with leading manufacturers and supplying consistent products on time. Customers in the CASE, Plastics, Specialty Intermediates, CARE, and HI&I markets have come to rely on Maroon Group's technical sales team, exceptional customer service, and global sourcing capabilities. For more information visit www.maroongroupllc.com.

Ingevity: Purify, Protect and Enhance
Ingevity provides specialty chemicals, high-performance carbon materials and engineered polymers that purify, protect, and enhance the world around us. Through a team of talented and experienced people, Ingevity develops, manufactures, and brings to market products and processes that help customers solve complex problems. These products are used in a variety of demanding applications, including asphalt paving, oil exploration and production, agrochemicals, adhesives, lubricants, publication inks, coatings, elastomers, bio-plastics and automotive components that reduce gasoline vapor emissions. Headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina, Ingevity operates from 25 locations around the world and employs approximately 1,750 people. The company is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: NGVT). For more information visit www.ingevity.com.

Disclaimer

Ingevity Corporation published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 13:10:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:25aHIGHWIRE : Supports CSHL, BMJ and Yale to Launch medRxiv
BU
09:25aDISCLOSURE OF SHARE BUY-BACKS IN ACCORDANCE WITH ARTICLE 5(1)(B) OF REGULATION (EU) NO 596/2014 AND ARTICLE 2(3) OF COMMISSION DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) 2016/1052 : 18. Interim Report
EQ
09:24aKIMBALL INTERNATIONAL INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
09:23aMITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Bombardier to sell regional jet business to Mitsubishi for $550 mln
RE
09:23aGHOSN MOVED RENAULT FUNDS TO PERSONAL FIRM, AS WITH NISSAN : sources
AQ
09:23aBASEBALL : Japanese baseball linescores (June 25)
AQ
09:23aZyxel Enhances Capabilities, Expands Product Portfolio of Nebula Cloud Network Management Solution
BU
09:22aAMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:21aAFARAK : Resolutions of afarak group plc's annual general meeting
PU
09:21aConsolidated Tomoka Announces Sale of Multi-Tenant Office Property for $37 Million, Acquisition of a Single-Tenant Income Property, and Other Transactions
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : sues U.S. government over 'impossible' task of policing exports to China
2IQIYI INC : IQIYI : China's iQiyi looks abroad after hitting 100 million paying subscribers
3ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES : GLOBAL MARKETS: Trade stress, Iran tensions hits stocks, dollar frets on Fed doves
4ABBVIE : AbbVie looks beyond Humira with $63 billion deal for Botox-maker Allergan
5DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Takes Hit From Recall

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About