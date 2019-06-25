Ingevity : appoints Maroon Group as U.S. distributor for its WestRez® and Altatac® rosin ester products

NORTH CHARLESTON, South Carolina, June 25, 2019 - Ingevity, a leading global supplier of bio-based tackifying resins for adhesives, announces the appointment of Maroon Group LLC as the U.S. distributor for its WestRez® rosin ester product line.

Ingevity's tackifier products have broad compatibility with multiple polymers commonly used in rigid packaging, hygiene, tapes, labels and construction adhesives. Maroon Group is a world-class supplier of specialty chemicals and ingredients to the coatings, adhesives, sealants and elastomers (CASE) markets, as well as the plastics, specialty intermediates, and personal care industries. Maroon Group's CASE and technical sales and support team will promote these products and leverage its extensive customer network to promote Ingevity's innovative adhesive solutions for a broad array of applications.

'This partnership with Maroon Group strengthens our commitment to providing value-added products and sustainability to our customers,' said Steve Gailbreath, global business director at Ingevity. 'We believe Maroon Group will help expand Ingevity's reach in the fast-growing adhesives industry, leveraging its extensive customer network of U.S. companies.'

'Partnering with Ingevity on its WestRez rosin esters is a great fit for our CASE distribution business,' said Eric Post, vice president, principal management of CASE at Maroon Group. 'The IngeviWay culture at Ingevity that aims to improve the world through innovations that purify, protect and enhance is perfectly aligned with our culture of Creating Customer Success® with every interaction with our valued principals and customers.'

Maroon Group

Maroon Group is a leading distributor of specialty chemicals and ingredients across North America. Based in Avon, Ohio, Maroon Group has thrived on creating success for customers by forming partnerships with leading manufacturers and supplying consistent products on time. Customers in the CASE, Plastics, Specialty Intermediates, CARE, and HI&I markets have come to rely on Maroon Group's technical sales team, exceptional customer service, and global sourcing capabilities. For more information visit www.maroongroupllc.com.

Ingevity: Purify, Protect and Enhance

Ingevity provides specialty chemicals, high-performance carbon materials and engineered polymers that purify, protect, and enhance the world around us. Through a team of talented and experienced people, Ingevity develops, manufactures, and brings to market products and processes that help customers solve complex problems. These products are used in a variety of demanding applications, including asphalt paving, oil exploration and production, agrochemicals, adhesives, lubricants, publication inks, coatings, elastomers, bio-plastics and automotive components that reduce gasoline vapor emissions. Headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina, Ingevity operates from 25 locations around the world and employs approximately 1,750 people. The company is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: NGVT). For more information visit www.ingevity.com.