Ingevity : invests approximately $15 million to upgrade DeRidder, Louisiana, facility

NORTH CHARLESTON, South Carolina, June 21, 2019 -- Ingevity (NYSE: NGVT) will invest approximately $15 million to upgrade its DeRidder, Louisiana, facility as part of an ongoing commitment to best-in-class manufacturing efficiency, operational excellence and process safety. The DeRidder plant manufactures products used in a variety of applications including asphalt paving, oilfield drilling, lubricants, adhesives, inks and coatings.

The facility upgrade is comprised of three major projects. The addition of new crude tall oil storage tanks - which became operational in April 2019 - will enhance manufacturing efficiency and enable further flexibility in serving customers. One of the four distillation columns onsite will also undergo a process safety enhancement that is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2019, positively impacting operations and product integrity. Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2019, an adhesive pastillator will be installed, allowing Ingevity to increase its service offerings for hot-melt adhesives and road striping customers while streamlining production processes.

'Our continued investments in our facilities across the globe represent the importance we place on individual and process safety, and on utilizing resources in the most efficient and responsible ways possible,' said Michael Wilson, Ingevity's president and CEO.

'Our ability to provide customers with the highest quality products and services requires world-class manufacturing capabilities,' said Mike Smith, executive vice president and president, Performance Chemicals. 'The improvements in manufacturing, operations and safety at our DeRidder facility will enhance our efficiency and enable us to better serve customers.'

Ingevity has similar manufacturing capabilities at its North Charleston, South Carolina, and Crossett, Arkansas, facilities.

Ingevity: Purify, Protect and Enhance

Ingevity provides specialty chemicals, high-performance carbon materials and engineered polymers that purify, protect, and enhance the world around us. Through a team of talented and experienced people, Ingevity develops, manufactures, and brings to market products and processes that help customers solve complex problems. These products are used in a variety of demanding applications, including asphalt paving, oil exploration and production, agrochemicals, adhesives, lubricants, publication inks, coatings, elastomers, bio-plastics and automotive components that reduce gasoline vapor emissions. Headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina, Ingevity operates from 25 locations around the world and employs approximately 1,750 people. The company is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: NGVT). For more information visit www.ingevity.com.