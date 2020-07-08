Ingram Micro Appoints Svetlana Sorokina to Managing Director, Switzerland

Multi-lingual global executive brings 20+ years’ experience in sales and marketing to new leadership role

Ingram Micro Inc. today announced the promotion of Svetlana Sorokina to managing director, Switzerland.

In this new role, Svetlana joins Ingram Micro’s EMEA senior leadership team, and is responsible for the performance of Switzerland, which remains a high-growth market for Ingram Micro. She reports to Mark Snider, Executive Vice President and Group President of EMEA.

“Svetlana’s high-energy, growth mindset and strong inter-cultural work ethic will prove invaluable to her new role in EMEA,” states Mark Snider. “Her Advanced Solutions sales and marketing experience, combined with her knowledge of product and technologies, will create greater engagement and uncover more opportunities for our associates, our partners and their customers. We are thrilled to celebrate her continued success and welcome Svetlana to our EMEA leadership team.”

Recognized as a thoughtful, inclusive and driven leader who prioritizes people and support to the channel partners in a value-added solutions approach, Svetlana has worked for Ingram Micro since 2012, and within the META (Middle East, Turkey, Africa) region for 20 years. In her first few weeks overseeing Switzerland, Svetlana has found increasing opportunity for growth, value add and competitive differentiation.

“I’m excited to lead the Switzerland business and join a team of exceptional people – building on their success and the success of our partners,” says Svetlana. The associate and partner experience, as well as profitable growth and the expansion of portfolio of Advanced Solutions and services are among Svetlana’s top priorities for her team in Switzerland.

Ingram Micro Switzerland, which boasts a modern and highly skilled workforce, is focused on building new ways to support partner growth. Within the next six months, efforts will be made to increase the adoption of Advanced Technology solutions, cyber and physical security, IoT and AI, digital transformation, hybrid cloud, as well as solutions to support the distributed workforce in response to the need to work from anywhere. These moves will elevate the importance of Ingram Micro and its channel partners throughout the country.

“I believe that everyone is responsible for our customer’s experience which is why it’s extremely important that we prioritize listening to, learning from and enabling our associates and partners to make the right decisions and grow successfully now and in the future,” continues Svetlana. “Switzerland is a beautiful country with tremendous growth potential for Ingram Micro. We will be listening more to the needs of our partners and their customers, from big enterprise to the smallest of business in all different verticals, and we are ready to serve, add greater business value and grow together,” concludes Svetlana.

For more information about Ingram Micro visit www.ingrammicro.com.

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro helps businesses realize the promise of technology. It delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud, and supply chain solutions enables its business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. Unrivaled agility, deep market insights and the trust and dependability that come from decades of proven relationships, set Ingram Micro apart and ahead. Discover how Ingram Micro can help you realize the promise of technology. More at www.ingrammicro.com.

