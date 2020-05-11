Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ingram Micro Cloud : Unveils Microsoft Remote Work Rebate Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/11/2020 | 06:14pm EDT

Eligible resellers can earn significant rebates as they aid their customers’ migrations to cloud

Ingram Micro Cloud today announced its new Microsoft Remote Work Rebate Program for its resellers and their customers. As an extension of Microsoft’s promotional six months free trial of its flagship remote work solutions, Ingram Micro Cloud will award rebates to resellers for each trial subscription its customers retain as a paid yearly subscription.

“This is an excellent opportunity to support our resellers as they look for new ways to be flexible with their customers,” said Duncan Robinson, executive director of business development at Ingram Micro Cloud. “Our new rebate program is an extension of our ‘More as a Service’ guiding principle, as it offers revenue opportunities for our resellers even while their customers enjoy Microsoft’s free trial. In the end, it’s a win-win.”

Ingram Micro Cloud will extend eligibility for these rebates to all resellers with promo subscriptions initiated from May 4th through June 30th. For any seats remaining active through the full annual commitment, Ingram Micro Cloud will offer a single payment rebate beginning after month 12.

Participation in the program has also been simplified. To qualify for the rebate, resellers need to opt in between May 12th and June 30th. The offer will be available for qualified net new Microsoft 365 Business Basic (formerly Office 365 Business Essentials) and Office 365 E1 SKU subscriptions purchased between May 4, 2020 and June 30, 2020. Ingram Micro Cloud will provide payouts through Cloud Marketplace credit, and all rebates are expected to be provided within 45 days of the customer’s respective subscriptions end.

Detailed information about this limited-time offer is available at http://microsoft.ingrammicrocloud.com/remotework.

About Ingram Micro Cloud

Ingram Micro Cloud brings together innovators and problems solvers to help the world accomplish more. It facilitates and manages the cloud’s complex digital value chain—all powered by CloudBlue technology. Ingram Micro Cloud operates in 64 countries with over 55,000 reseller partners, and its Cloud Marketplace serves 6.5 million seats, offering more than 120 cloud solutions. With unmatched global reach, easy access to automated go-to-market and integration tools, deep technical expertise, and a curated selection of scalable SaaS and IaaS solutions, Ingram Micro Cloud helps vendors, resellers and managed service providers by offering More as a Service. Detailed information is available at www.IngramMicroCloud.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:45pBrigadier Enters into Option Agreement for Purchase of Killala Lake Diamond Property and Announces Private Placement
NE
06:45pGetchell Gold Corp. Announces $700,000 Financing
NE
06:45pINUVO TO HOST FIRST QUARTER 2020 CONFERENCE CALL ON THURSDAY, MAY 14TH AT 4 : 30 p.m. EDT
GL
06:44pAGROFRESH : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:44pHAMILTON BEACH BRANDS : Subject of GPM Investigation Following Disclosure of Internal Investigation and Accounting Irregularities
BU
06:44pBLM and DOI Issue Final Record of Decision for Milestone 690MW Gemini Solar and Battery Storage in Nevada
BU
06:43pRAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES : commences private exchange offers and consent solicitations for outstanding notes of Goodrich Corporation, Raytheon Company and Rockwell Collins Inc.
PR
06:42pPENNANTPARK : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:42pTANGER : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:40pINTER PARFUMS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TMX GROUP LIMITED : TMX : Reports Results for First Quarter 2020
2COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Avocado Oil Market 2020-2024 | Health Benefits of Avocado Oil to Bo..
3How Data Analytics in Clinical Trial is Changing the Dynamics of Pharma Industry | A Quantzig Success Story
4THE FIRST BANCSHARES, INC. : THE FIRST BANCSHARES, INC. : to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders Via Live Webc..
5COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Organic Skincare Products Market 2020-2024 | Shift Towards Green Co..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group