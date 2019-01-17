Log in
Ingram Micro Earns F5 Networks Distributor of the Year Award

01/17/2019 | 01:22pm EST

Win marks the fourth time the networking vendor has honored the North American team for enabling exceptional sales growth of F5 solutions

Ingram Micro Inc. today announced it was named F5 Networks UNITY™ Partner Program 2018 North America Distributor of the Year during the networking vendor’s Partner Leadership Summit last month. This year marks the fourth time in five years that Ingram Micro has been honored by F5 as its distributor of the year, showcasing the close alliance between the two global IT companies.

In selecting Ingram Micro, F5 called out exceptional double-digit sales growth in fiscal 2018. In particular, Ingram Micro provided innovative partner enablement services in support of the vendor’s Silver and authorized partners, delivering superior growth in those channel segments.

“Our mission is to deliver the broadest, deepest portfolio of cloud application services, with flexible consumption and deployment options. We can’t do this on our own, which is why we rely on our channel partners,” explained Lisa Citron, vice president, North America Channels at F5. “Partners such as Ingram Micro work beside us every day, providing training, enhanced solutions and support that extends our value to channel partners.”

“Being honored four times in five years is a reflection of the commitment and engagement of our F5 team, and our ability and willingness to bring the full capabilities of Ingram Micro to bear on a partnership that delivers such value to our channel partners,” said Eric Kohl, executive director, Advanced Solutions, Ingram Micro. “Success happens when everyone works collaboratively to deliver the best service and solutions we can to the channel, and that captures what we’ve achieved with F5, engaging with them at every step of the sales cycle right through to deployment and professional services.”

For nearly 20 years, Ingram Micro’s Advanced Solutions team has enabled F5’s success in the IT channel. Delivering support well beyond sales and marketing, the Ingram Micro team works with F5 partners to facilitate technical training, certification prep events and boot camps geared to accelerate adoption of F5 solutions. Ingram Micro also works closely with F5 on regional quarterly business reviews, showcasing the partnership between the two and highlighting the value of working with F5 as enabled through Ingram Micro. With the support of Ingram Micro’s market development specialists, pre- and post-sale support, professional and ongoing SOC services, F5 partners can accelerate their sales and deployment of products, taking advantage of the growing opportunity around securing web applications and cloud-enabled networking in order to grow their recurring revenue stream more quickly.

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro helps businesses realize the promise of technology. It delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud, and supply chain solutions enables its business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. Unrivaled agility, deep market insights and the trust and dependability that come from decades of proven relationships, set Ingram Micro apart and ahead. Discover how Ingram Micro can help you realize the promise of technology. More at www.ingrammicro.com

F5 and UNITY are trademarks or service marks of F5 Networks, Inc., in the U.S. and other countries. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners. The use of the words “partner,” “partnership,” or “joint” does not imply a legal partnership relationship between F5 Networks and any other company.


© Business Wire 2019
