Ingram Micro ITAD Announces Powerful IT Asset Disposition Integration with ServiceNow

Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services’ ITAD group today announced it has received certification of its application with ServiceNow, available in the ServiceNow Store.

Clients who use Ingram Micro’s ITAD services have always enjoyed full visibility into asset end-of-service processing and results through Ingram Micro ITAD’s versatile Client Portal. With the ServiceNow integration, mutual clients can access the same detailed asset information generated by Ingram Micro’s industry-leading BlueIQ asset tracking system directly from ServiceNow Asset Management. The integration allows them to monitor asset detail, location, status, and final disposition through the full product lifecycle all from one place, eliminating the need to use separate tools to access end-of-service information or to manually download and upload information between systems.

“Ingram Micro ITAD continues our drive to integrate our industry-leading IT asset end-of-service tracking and reporting tools with major ITSM platforms,” said Todd Zegers, vice president, ITAD, Commerce & Lifecycle Services. “While we continue to deliver detailed insight into scheduling, data sanitization, processing, remarketing and recycling results through our Client Portal, the ServiceNow integration means our mutual clients can manage, track, and view the full asset lifecycle from a single UI.”

“The new Ingram Micro ITAD integration makes it possible for ServiceNow clients to simplify asset handoff at end-of-service, enhance visibility, and access disposition information for compliance and audit reporting,” adds Avanish Sahai, Global VP, ISV and Technology Alliances at ServiceNow. “Combining IT service management with IT asset disposition is a natural extension for ServiceNow clients, so we’re excited to make it available to our existing customers via the Store.”

