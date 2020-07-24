Ingram Micro Named Aruba Distributor of the Year

Aruba attributes strong sales growth, record recruitment and technical expertise to Ingram Micro win

Ingram Micro Inc. is Aruba’s 2020 Distributor of the Year. Presented virtually during Aruba’s ATM Digital conference, Aruba’s annual Top Channel Partner awards recognize the achievements of the leading Americas channel partners and distributors for Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, in the areas of sales, expertise in delivering Aruba solutions, and commitment to customer service.

“Then and now, the need for secure, wired and wireless networking is evergreen—presenting a significant, long-standing growth opportunity for channel partners who specialize and prioritize the customer experience,” says Jeff Yelton, vice president and General Manager of Advanced Solutions at Ingram Micro. “Aruba is a brand channel partners trust, and a technology portfolio they can rely on to work. We are thrilled to see our team’s collaborative and successful efforts continue to be celebrated by Aruba and HPE.”

In 2019, Ingram Micro grew its U.S. Aruba business by double-digits and earned authorization for Aruba’s federal business. Further contributing to its success was the expansion of Ingram Micro’s Aruba technical resource team, the launch and growth of Ingram Micro Aruba GO, an enablement program to onboard new Aruba partners, and the growing emphasis placed by Aruba on security and the SMB marketplace.

“Since 2013, Aruba and Ingram Micro’s Advanced Solutions team have collaborated to provide end-to-end solutions to help channel partners build and meet the enterprise-grade, secure networking needs of small to large organizations,” says Jim Harold, vice president of North America Channels, Aruba. “Our channel partners are extremely important to the success of Aruba, and we are pleased to celebrate Ingram Micro as our U.S. Distributor of the Year."

In addition to Aruba's full portfolio of networking products and services, Ingram Micro also serves as an authorized distribution partner for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE). "Edge-to-cloud networking is where Aruba and HPE are laser focused, and where Ingram Micro is uniquely positioned to help our mutual channel partners grow, differentiate and do more with more,” concludes Jamie Ferullo, director and executive lead for the HPE Business Unit at Ingram Micro.

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro helps businesses realize the promise of technology. It delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud, and supply chain solutions enables its business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. Unrivaled agility, deep market insights and the trust and dependability that come from decades of proven relationships, set Ingram Micro apart and ahead. Discover how Ingram Micro can help you realize the promise of technology. More at www.ingrammicro.com.

