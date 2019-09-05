Log in
Ingram Micro Strikes Strategic Alliance with CoreKinect to Empower Channel Partners to Customize IoT Sensors at Scale

09/05/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

New Relationship Makes it Easy for Ingram Micro Channel Partners to Deliver Hassle-Free, Custom Built, Application-Specific Sensors to Customers Across the Nation #IngramMicroIoT

Ingram Micro IoT Summit – To address the growing need for more secure and customized experiences with Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, Ingram Micro Inc., today announced a go-to-market relationship with CoreKinect, a leader in scalable hardware design and manufacturing. As part of the new alliance Ingram Micro is now able to offer custom IoT sensors that deliver unprecedented scale to its channel partners across the U.S.

“We are pleased to work with CoreKinect,” says Tim Ament, senior vice president, Advanced Solutions, Ingram Micro. “This strategic alliance expands our capabilities and allows us to offer channel partners greater flexibility to deliver on IoT solutions today verses waiting for sensor technology to be created for specific use cases. The ability to custom build a sensor specific to an end customer’s environment is a game changer for channel partners and we are proud to be the first distributor to market with CoreKinect.”

According to John Horn, president and chief strategy officer of CoreKinect, the innovator is changing the way hardware enters the market. “With rapid innovation happening around the Internet of Things, there’s still a gap in sensor technology that exists today between customers having very specific needs and certain sensor technologies not fitting exact requirements,” says Horn. “We believe ‘THINGS’ should be simple. Through a strong dedication to design principles, CoreKinect has the unique ability to rapidly develop and manufacture custom IoT solutions that deliver unprecedented scale in previously unachievable timeframes.” CoreKinect currently creates products for asset tracking, vehicle and fleet management, smart home, smart city, wearables, agriculture and energy management.

“We care deeply about outcomes and the success of our partners, and are thrilled to team with Ingram Micro in bringing CoreKinect’s solutions to channel partners in the U.S.,” says Assar Badri, CEO, CoreKinect.

CoreKinect’s sensor portfolio is being supported by Ingram Micro’s IoT practice, which was established in 2017, and is differentiated by its online marketplace and growing “secure-by-design” portfolio of solutions, kits, components and services.

“The business impact of IoT is undeniable, and opens a new and evergreen revenue stream for channel partners who are skilled to market, sell, securely deploy and manage sensor technology,” says Eric Hembree, director of IoT, Ingram Micro U.S. “CoreKinect is a leader within the IoT market, and we look forward to enabling our channel partners and scaling our success together.”

Ingram Micro’s Hembree is spotlighting CoreKinect’s customized sensor capabilities today as part of his keynote at the Ingram Micro IoT Summit – the first multi-vendor, IoT-specific industry event taking place now in Irvine, Calif. The event is a significant milestone for Ingram Micro and being introduced as part of the industry leader’s partner enablement strategy around digital transformation and bringing to market secure-by-design IT solutions to and through the channel.

For more information about Ingram Micro and its IoT solutions email us.iot@ingrammicro.com or visit the Ingram Micro IoT Marketplace at https://iot.ingrammicro.com.

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro helps businesses realize the promise of technology. It delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud, and supply chain solutions enables its business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. Unrivaled agility, deep market insights and the trust and dependability that come from decades of proven relationships, set Ingram Micro apart and ahead. Discover how Ingram Micro can help you realize the promise of technology. More at www.ingrammicro.com.

About CoreKinect

Tempe, Arizona-based CoreKinect is a leader in hardware design that has changed the way scalable IoT solutions are delivered. Through fierce dedication to design principles, CoreKinect’s clients achieve scale without compromising quality or customization. This delivers an accelerated time-to-scale, simplified deployments and uncompromised quality. CoreKinect develops products for asset tracking, vehicle and fleet management, smart home, smart city, wearables, agriculture and energy management. Visit www.corekinect.com.


© Business Wire 2019
