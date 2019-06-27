Ingram Micro :'s Azure Accelerate Program Offers Cloud Migration Solutions for Businesses Impacted by Microsoft SQL Server and Server 2008 EOS

Looming EOS Deadlines Drive Many Businesses to Ingram Micro Programs Designed to Help Partners Offer Full-Service Digital Transformation Solutions to Impacted Clients

For users of Microsoft’s SQL Server and Windows Server 2008, the end is near: Microsoft is actively winding down service for these servers, with support for its SQL Server slated to end entirely in July of this year, and for its Windows Server 2008 in January of 2020, leaving users’ critical data unprotected moving forward.

Ingram Micro, a leading global provider of services that streamline and simplify server infrastructure design and management, is preparing its partners for SQL Server and Windows Server 2008 end-of-support with a comprehensive solution that streamlines migration to Microsoft’s modern Azure server platform.

“Companies who use Microsoft’s SQL Server and Server 2008 are facing the unavoidable July 9 deadline, and are now working against the clock to guarantee data and infrastructure vulnerability does not become an issue,” said Duncan Robinson, Global Director, Microsoft Alliance at Ingram Micro. “This critical juncture provides a low friction window of opportunity for our partners to modernize and future-proof their clients’ businesses by migrating them to Azure. Our Azure Accelerate program and support offerings ensure this happens swiftly, effortlessly, and right on time. We’re here for our customers every step of the way, no matter how many or few steps it takes.”

Azure is the latest in Microsoft’s lineup of award-winning data management services. Compared to SQL, Azure offers IT partners greater control over their clients’ digital workplaces, as well as faster response times and simplified user interfaces. The program empowers employee productivity through best-in-class content management and communications, streamlined project management and effective collaboration interfaces.

Ingram Micro’s Azure Accelerate program ensures that partners can transfer their clients’ businesses to Azure more efficiently than any other service available. Through a three-step process of assessment, migration and optimization – the program is designed to fully meet each partner's individual needs, enabling a quick, all-inclusive and straightforward journey that allows their customers to realize the benefits of Azure near instantly. Additionally, those who join Ingram Micro’s Azure Accelerate partner program receive exclusive services, promotions and offerings to drive depth and scale in Azure consumption.

To learn more, visit Ingram Micro Cloud today.

ABOUT INGRAM MICRO CLOUD: Since launching its first cloud services nearly a decade ago, Ingram Micro has become an essential partner to both current and aspiring cloud solution providers. Ingram Micro has more than 300 facilities around the world and more than 600 cloud-dedicated employees globally doing business in 170 countries on six continents. By leveraging its platforms and ecosystem, cloud service providers, telecom companies, resellers and enterprises can quickly transform and get up and running in the cloud within minutes with little to no investment. Its portfolio includes vetted security, communication and collaboration, business applications, cloud management services and infrastructure solutions designed to help clients monetize and manage the entire lifecycle of cloud and digital services, infrastructure and IoT subscriptions. For more information, please visit: www.IngramMicroCloud.com.

