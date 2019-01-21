Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ingram Promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/21/2019 | 10:01am EST

Erie, PA, Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Erie, PA—Eriez® President and CEO Tim Shuttleworth announces that Charlie Ingram has been promoted to the newly created position of Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, effective January 1, 2019. Ingram served most recently as Eriez Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

0_medium_Charlie-Ingram.jpg


2_medium_EriezLogo.JPG


Shuttleworth says, “Over his 25 years of dedicated service to Eriez, Charlie has played a key role in developing and executing sales and marketing strategies which have significantly contributed to our company’s substantial growth and worldwide success. He is an extremely effective, respected and strategic leader in the industries we serve.”

 

As Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Ingram will oversee global marketing operations and facilitate greater collaboration and standardization of marketing resources utilized by the company’s 10 subsidiaries and 12 manufacturing locations. Ingram will champion the introduction of new Eriez products to target countries, as well as managing product line re-alignment and standardizing product designs based on market intelligence. Other duties include monitoring the professional growth of Eriez’ sales and marketing team, enhancing customer satisfaction through improved sales processes and tracking global marketing performance.

 

Ingram joined Eriez in1994 as National Sales Manager. Prior to that, he was Manager of International Marketing at Chicago Pneumatic Tool Company, also serving as General Manager of the company’s Canadian affiliate. His career also includes 10 years at Warner & Swasey, a machine tool manufacturer, where he rose to Manager of Product Sales.  He holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and history from Denison University and received a certificate in advanced management from the University of Tennessee.

 

Ingram serves on the Advisory Board of Mercyhurst University’s Walker College of Business, the Sterling Technologies Inc. Board of Directors, and as a Trustee Fellow of Denison University. He is also a member of the Edinboro University President’s Advisory Council and is a member of the Manufacturers’ Agents National Association (MANA) Board of Directors. Previously, Ingram was the president of the Erie Philharmonic Board of Directors, Sight Center of Northwest Pennsylvania, and Process Equipment Manufacturers’ Association (PEMA).

 

Eriez is recognized as world authority in separation technologies. The company’s magnetic lift and separation, metal detection, fluid recycling, flotation, materials feeding, screening, conveying and controlling equipment have application in the process, metalworking, packaging, plastics, rubber, recycling, food, mining, aggregate and textile industries. Eriez manufactures and markets these products through 12 international subsidiaries located on six continents. For more information, call (814) 835-6000. For online users, visit www.eriez.com or send email to eriez@eriez.com. Eriez World Headquarters is located at 2200 Asbury Road, Erie, PA 16506.                            

###

Attachments 

John Blicha
Eriez
8883003743
eriez@eriez.com

Eriez


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:40aDEUTSCHE BANK AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
10:40aSLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
10:39aCYBG : Dividend Currency Exchange Rates
PU
10:39aKAR AUCTION SERVICES : ADESA Announces Additions to National Sales Team
PU
10:39aPENNANT INTERNATIONAL : 21/01/19 - Trading Update
PU
10:39aOSRAM LICHT AG : Release of a capital market information
PU
10:38aRAYTHEON COMPANY : wins $17 million contract to provide Zumwalt capability and design agent support to the Standard Missile-2
AQ
10:38aHUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES : to Host Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Feb. 14
AQ
10:38aRAYTHEON COMPANY : wins $434 million contract modification for AIM-9X tactical missiles
AQ
10:38aTATA MOTORS : showcases its EV Products at the Tata Pavilion in Vibrant Gujarat Press kit
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HENKEL AG & CO KGAA : HENKEL : Shares Fall on Disappointing Guidance, 2018 Results -- Update
2PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY : Henkel tumbles as Persil maker warns investment to hit profit
3Oil rises as investors latch on to OPEC cuts, supply outlook
4GLAXOSMITHKLINE : GSK Chairman Hampton to step down ahead of split
5HENKEL : HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA: Increased investments from 2019 / Outlook for fiscal 2019 / Mid- to long-term f..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.