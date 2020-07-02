Initiator Pharma A/S : Last day of trading in BTU in Initiator Pharma and first day of trading in warrants of series TO 2

In June 2020, Initiator Pharma A/S ('Initiator Pharma') conducted a rights issue of units in which the general public was given the opportunity to subscribe. Through the rights issue, a total of 1,420,406 shares and 2,130,609 warrants of series TO 2 were issued. The rights issue of units has now been fully registered at the Danish Business Authority. Last day of trading in BTU (paid-up for units) will be on the 7thof July 2020 and the stop date will be on the 9th of July 2020.

A total of 1,420,406 shares and 2,130,609 warrants of series TO 2 have been registered at the Danish Business Authority. These are estimated to be distributed to each VP account/depot on 13 July 2020. After registration, the number of shares in Initiator Pharma amount to 28,922,435 shares and the share capital amounts to DKK 3,036,855.675.

First day of trading with warrants of series TO 2

As mentioned above, through the recently completed unit issue, 2 130,609 warrants of series TO 2 are issued. In addition, there have previously also been 1,224,490 warrants of series TO 2 issued through the recently executed directed issue. Thus, a total of 3,355,099 warrants of series TO 2 will be admitted to trading on Spotlight Stock Market under the short name 'INIT TO 2' and ISIN-code DK0061282977, with the first day of trading on July 14, 2020.

Financial Advisor

Sedermera Fondkommission has acted as financial advisor in connection with the Initiator Pharma rights issue of units.

For further information regarding the recently executed rights issue, please contact:

Sedermera Fondkommission

Phone: +46 40 - 615 14 10

E-mail: info@sedermera.se

www.sedermera.se

For further information about Initiator Pharma, please contact:

Claus Elsborg Olesen, CEO

Telephone number: +45 6126 0035

E-mail: ceo@initiatorpharma.com

About Initiator Pharma

Initiator Pharma is a biotechnology company based in Aarhus, Denmark. The company's main asset, IPED2015, is a candidate drug intended for patients with erectile dysfunction. The treatment is expected to improve the quality of life for a growing number of patients who are not responding to or cannot be treated with existing drugs on the market. Read more on www.initiatorpharma.com.

About erectile dysfunction

ED is a sexual dysfunction characterised by the inability to achieve or maintain an erection during sexual intercourse. More than 150 million men around the world suffer from ED; a number that is expected to increase to more than 320 million by 2025 due to an ageing population and an increased incidence of lifestyle illnesses such as diabetes. ED entails an impaired quality of life in patients due to various psychosocial factors, such as low self-esteem, depression, sadness, anger, frustration, anxiety and relationship problems (1, 2, 3).