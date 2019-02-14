InkHouse : Promotes Dan O'Mahony to General Manager of San Francisco Office

San Francisco office celebrates fifth anniversary; O’Mahony to lead next phase of growth

InkHouse, an integrated public relations agency, today announced Dan O'Mahony as the new general manager and executive vice president of the company’s San Francisco office. Dan has served as a senior member of the InkHouse team since joining the agency in October 2014 and has been a key contributor to an office that has experienced 10x revenue growth and expanded from six to 40 team members during his tenure.

In his new role, Dan will oversee office operations while continuing to work directly with some of the agency’s most exciting technology clients, including Confluent, Hired, Neo4j and Okta. Together with the local San Francisco team, Dan will help lead the rapid growth of the agency’s technology, consumer and cannabis practices. The announcement comes as InkHouse celebrates the fifth anniversary of its San Francisco office and its partnership with some of the most admired companies on the west coast, including Bain Capital Ventures, Carbon Black, Eaze, Grammarly, Klook, Molekule and Talespin.

“Dan’s strategic thinking, focus on culture and commitment to delivering the best results for clients is a huge reason for our success in the San Francisco market,” said Jason Morris, president of InkHouse. “As we celebrate how far we have come these past five years, we know Dan is the right person to lead this office as we continue to grow and expand our offerings and practice areas.”

Through his decade of experience, Dan has developed a passion for helping technology companies communicate challenging stories and moving early-stage innovators into global powerhouses. At InkHouse San Francisco, Dan helped build and lead the office’s enterprise technology practice, guided clients through two initial public offerings (IPOs), spearheaded the Salesforce Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) PR team and launched the agency’s cannabis practice.

“Since joining the InkHouse team in 2014, I’ve watched the agency’s tremendous momentum, and I am excited to lead this next phase of growth during a transformational time for the PR industry,” said O’Mahony. "I’ll be immediately working toward maintaining the high quality work and great culture that got us here today, while looking ahead to the future of PR and what our clients will need two, three and four years from now."

InkHouse, one of the fastest-growing agencies in the country, is more than a decade old with 110 employees located in its Boston, San Francisco and New York offices. InkHouse's award-winning programs focus on constant innovation and what's next in storytelling for PR and marketing, offering integrated campaigns for media, content, social media, design, filmmaking and paid editorial all in one place.

