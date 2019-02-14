InkHouse : Promotes Dan O'Mahony to General Manager of San Francisco Office

InkHouse, an integrated public relations agency, today announced Dan
O'Mahony as the new general manager and executive vice president of the
company’s San Francisco office. Dan has served as a senior member of the
InkHouse team since joining the agency in October 2014 and has been a
key contributor to an office that has experienced 10x revenue growth and
expanded from six to 40 team members during his tenure.
In his new role, Dan will oversee office operations while continuing to
work directly with some of the agency’s most exciting technology
clients, including Confluent, Hired, Neo4j and Okta. Together with the
local San Francisco team, Dan will help lead the rapid growth of the
agency’s technology, consumer and cannabis practices. The announcement
comes as InkHouse celebrates the fifth anniversary of its San Francisco
office and its partnership with some of the most admired companies on
the west coast, including Bain Capital Ventures, Carbon Black, Eaze,
Grammarly, Klook, Molekule and Talespin.
“Dan’s strategic thinking, focus on culture and commitment to delivering
the best results for clients is a huge reason for our success in the San
Francisco market,” said Jason Morris, president of InkHouse. “As we
celebrate how far we have come these past five years, we know Dan is the
right person to lead this office as we continue to grow and expand our
offerings and practice areas.”
Through his decade of experience, Dan has developed a passion for
helping technology companies communicate challenging stories and moving
early-stage innovators into global powerhouses. At InkHouse San
Francisco, Dan helped build and lead the office’s enterprise technology
practice, guided clients through two initial public offerings (IPOs),
spearheaded the Salesforce Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) PR team
and launched the agency’s cannabis practice.
“Since joining the InkHouse team in 2014, I’ve watched the agency’s
tremendous momentum, and I am excited to lead this next phase of growth
during a transformational time for the PR industry,” said O’Mahony.
"I’ll be immediately working toward maintaining the high quality work
and great culture that got us here today, while looking ahead to the
future of PR and what our clients will need two, three and four years
from now."
InkHouse, one of the fastest-growing agencies in the country, is more
than a decade old with 110 employees located in its Boston, San
Francisco and New York offices. InkHouse's award-winning programs focus
on constant innovation and what's next in storytelling for PR and
marketing, offering integrated campaigns for media, content, social
media, design, filmmaking and paid editorial all in one place.
About InkHouse:
InkHouse is a PR firm that offers earned media, creative content and
digital marketing. We were founded in 2007 and are one of the fastest
growing agencies in the country. We believe that authenticity matters,
words count and trust is earned. Find us in the real world in Boston,
New York and San Francisco, and in the digital one at www.inkhouse.com.
