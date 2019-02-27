InkSpace Imaging : Closes Its First Round of Private Funding in 2019

InkSpace Imaging, a medical device startup based out of the University of California, Berkeley has closed its first round of private funding, securing funds for continued growth of the company. A recent graduate of the Spring 2018 SkyDeck Cohort, InkSpace Imaging is dedicated to developing new MRI coil technology that is more comfortable to patients and provides reliability and great performance during exams.

InkSpace Imaging was founded in 2016 to develop new, lightweight, patient friendly MRI coils that decrease the time of the exam and improve image quality. In particular, InkSpace Imaging is developing devices for pediatric patients to minimize the need for anesthesia during the exam and increase patient comfort. The company is looking to improve MRI exams for all patients in the future, not just limited to pediatric patients.

“We are excited to begin the new year with this round of funding with partners who share the same goals as our company,” says co-founder Dr. Ana C. Arias. InkSpace Imaging is looking forward to seeing patient care improve with the implementation of its new technology.

InkSpace Imaging pediatric coils are currently being used by care teams at the Stanford Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital, as well as UCSF Medical Center. The company is working with doctors and researchers to be able to produce the highest quality pediatric product on the market.

InkSpace Imaging was founded to improve healthcare and revolutionize MRI exams. With this financial investment, InkSpace Imaging will continue its dedication to producing the latest MRI coil technology.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190227006056/en/