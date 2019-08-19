Log in
Inkcups Expands Portfolio with Three New Pad Printers

08/19/2019 | 09:24am EDT

DANVERS, Mass., Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global printing industry leader Inkcups announces the release of three new pad printers: the ICN-120, ICN-200 and 2200-DLI, expanding the company’s current pad printer portfolio to produce larger images on longer goods with extended stroke capabilities.

The ICN-120 is a 1-color pad printer that provides increased flexibility with product decorating and labeling thanks to a larger-area image reproduction with an extended stroke of eight inches for greater printable area reach.

Ideal for the apparel, industrial and safety equipment industries, common applications for the ICN-120 include hooded sweatshirts (design location of left chest and neck); apparel sleeves; medical items including sharps disposal containers; denim jean pockets; and tall drinkware, such as protein shakers and tumblers. The machine’s 120 mm ink cup size can print an image up to 4.3 inches in diameter. The ICN-120 also offers an optional pad cleaning device as an add-on.

The new ICN-200 produces large 1-color prints on injection-molded plastics, industrial parts and appliances. This industrial pad printer is ideal for 1-color logos, graphics and labels on larger parts up to 11.7 inches tall.

In addition to printing large graphics, this machine’s plate accommodates multiple images for smaller parts. The ICN-200 utilizes a 200 mm ink cup, 11.8-inch pad stroke length and can print an image size of up to 7.48 inches in diameter. Typical applications include plastic containers (recycle bin); kitchenware (plastic and metal paper towel dispensers); food storage containers; satellite dishes and appliance panels.

In an entirely new capability, Inkcups’ 2200-DLI pad printer offers decorating long, hard goods or small 2-up items, allowing multiple image print locations on the same part.

The 2200-DLI prints 1-color, 2-up on footwear insoles, promotional products and electronics including Bluetooth speakers. This machine also enables printing of multiple images on a single part, such as lacrosse or hockey sticks. It has a 90 mm ink cup with a 6-inch pad stroke length and can print an image of 2.76 x 8.66 inches on parts up to 10.2 inches tall.

All three new pad printers are delivered as a turnkey package that includes the company’s world-class InkcupCare warranty and service coverage. Inkcups also offers multiple pad printing inks, solvents and other supplies, along with application testing and sample prints upon request.

“Our goal is to build pad printing machines that increase the capabilities of our current customers as well as expand Inkcups into other markets,” said Ben Adner, CEO of Inkcups.

The ICN-120, ICN-200 and 2200-DLI are engineered and manufactured in the U.S. and are available for order now.

About Inkcups
Inkcups is a leading supplier and manufacturer of digital inkjet equipment, pad printing equipment, laser plate-makers and corresponding supplies, with direct sales, technical support and warehouse locations in the USA, Canada, Mexico, Germany, Hong Kong and other global locations. Inkcups manufactures high-quality industrial machines for a wide range of industries including apparel, drinkware, promotional, electronic, medical, sporting goods and automotive markets. The company’s global network comprises 24 technical service, demonstration, warehouse and platemaking service facilities; 19 distribution centers; and 32 offices.

Media Contact:
Gene Hunt                                                                                         
Trevi Communications, Inc.                                                                                            
978.750.0333 x.101
Gene@trevicomm.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: 

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/842fed94-d311-4421-988c-f167f3894443

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1eab7b40-7bcd-421d-9abe-8861171e5e94

Primary Logo

ICN-200

ICN-200 prints 190 mm graphics on large parts.
2200-DLI

2200-DLI prints two 70 x 220 mm images 1-color, 2-up.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
