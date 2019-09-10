Log in
Inkcups Introduces Two Digital Inks: T2 and BB Series

09/10/2019 | 09:07am EDT

DANVERS, Mass., Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global printing industry leader Inkcups announces the release of two new digital inks, the T2 and BB Series.

The T2 digital ink is specially designed for Tritan™ plastic and is the only digital ink for this substrate that does not require pre-treatment. After a rigorous testing process, Inkcups has formulated the ideal ink for drinkware manufacturers who want to speed up their operations while ensuring exceptional adhesion to Tritan™ products.

Tritan™, a BPA-free durable plastic, is becoming increasingly popular as a result of the growing movement to help the environment and reduce waste. The T2 digital ink provides highly durable and long-lasting image reproduction on Tritan™ that will not crack or chip.

The new BB digital ink produces high-quality graphics with superior adhesion on ultra-flexible products, surpassing the industry’s “squeeze” and “ice bucket” testing measures. With the invention of BB digital ink, Inkcups has resolved the long-standing industry challenge of achieving full-color graphics on flexible bottles without chipping, cracking or distorting after only a short period of time or following the “squeeze test.”

Ideally suited for soft and flexible plastics, common BB digital ink applications include bicycle water bottles, stadium cups, sports bottles, shakers and infuser bottles. The ink is compatible with Inkcups’ suit of digital printers. Pre-treatment is necessary before decorating plastic bottles with the BB ink. This formulation is a combination of a flame-treatment followed by a primer.

T2 and BB Series digital inks are engineered and manufactured in the U.S. and available for order now.

About Inkcups
Inkcups is a leading supplier and manufacturer of digital inkjet equipment, pad printing equipment, laser plate-makers and corresponding supplies, with direct sales, technical support and warehouse locations in the USA, Canada, Mexico, Germany, Hong Kong and other global locations. Inkcups manufactures high-quality industrial machines for a wide range of industries including apparel, drinkware, promotional, electronic, medical, sporting goods and automotive markets. The company’s global network comprises 24 technical service, demonstration, warehouse and platemaking service facilities; 19 distribution centers; and 32 offices.

Media Contact:
Gene Hunt                                                                         
Trevi Communications, Inc.                                                                                           
978.750.0333 x.101
Gene@trevicomm.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6f9cd4ef-0a58-4b69-99c5-a28390b795e6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c598bbaa-9e83-4fe7-82b5-1b5482fae475

Primary Logo

BB Ink

The BB ink produces high-quality images on flexible plastics, surpassing the industry standard "squeeze" and "ice bucket" testing measures.
T2 Ink

The T2 digital ink provides highly durable and long-lasting image reproduction on Tritan™ that will not crack or chip.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
