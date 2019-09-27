Inke : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION - SUBSCRIPTION OF FINANCIAL PRODUCTS

During the investment term, save for item (2), the Company cannot terminate any of the subscription agreements or redeem or withdraw the principal amount prior to the respective maturity dates of the New BOCHK Financial Products. BOCHK does not have the right to terminate any of the subscription agreement relating to the New BOCHK Financial products.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

Before the subscription of the New BOCHK Financial Products, as all of the applicable percentage ratios in relation to the Previous BOCHK Subscriptions calculated, whether on a stand-alone basis or on an aggregated basis, pursuant to Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules, are below 5%, the Previous BOCHK Subscriptions do not constitute a notifiable transaction under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. However, after the subscription of the New BOCHK Financial Products, as one or more of the applicable percentage ratios under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules in respect of the subscription of New BOCHK Financial Products and the Previous BOCHK Subscriptions calculated on an aggregated basis, exceed 5% but none of such percentage ratios is 25% or above, the subscription of the New BOCHK Financial Products and the Previous BOCHK Subscriptions in aggregate constitute a disclosable transaction of the Company and are subject to the reporting and announcement requirements but exempt from the circular and Shareholders' approval requirements pursuant to Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE SUBSCRIPTIONS OF THE NEW BOCHK FINANCIAL PRODUCTS

Subscriptions of the New BOCHK Financial Products were made for treasury management purposes to maximize the return on the unutilised funds of the Company after taking into account, among other things, the level of risk, return on investment, liquidity and the term to maturity. Prior to making an investment, the Group would ensure that there remains sufficient working capital for the Group's business needs, operating activities and capital expenditures even after making the investments in such financial products. Taking into consideration the nature of the New BOCHK Financial Products and the relatively high credit rating of their underlying assets, including but not limited to bank deposits, sovereign bonds or central bank bills with a credit rating of not lower than A+, the Company considers that the risk level of the subscriptions of the New BOCHK Financial Products are in line with the internal investment policies of the Group. The Group had, in the past, totally recovered the principal and received the expected returns upon the redemption or maturity of similar financial products. The Company will monitor and manage the subscriptions more closely and effectively. In accordance with the relevant accounting standards, the New BOCHK Financial Products are accounted for as financial assets at fair value through profit and loss.

In view of an upside of earning a more attractive return than current saving or fixed deposit rate under the low interest rate trend, as well as the risk nature and the relatively short term of maturity of the New BOCHK Financial Products, the Directors are of the view that these financial products pose little risk to the Group and the terms and conditions of each of the subscriptions the New BOCHK Financial Products are fair and reasonable and are in the interests of the Group and its Shareholders as a whole. Further, the subscriptions of the New BOCHK Financial Products were funded by utilising unused surplus funds of the Group, therefore they would not affect the working capital or the operation of the Company. The subscriptions of the New BOCHK Financial Products were not funded by the proceeds from the Company's initial public offering.