|
Inke : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION SUBSCRIPTIONS OF FINANCIAL PRODUCTS
11/29/2019 | 04:58am EST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
Inke Limited
映客互娛有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 3700)
DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION
SUBSCRIPTIONS OF FINANCIAL PRODUCTS
SUBSCRIPTIONS OF NEW CMB FINANCIAL PRODUCTS
References are made to the Company's announcements dated 27 May 2019, 28 May 2019 and 19 September 2019 (the "Announcements"), in relation to the subscriptions of CMB Financial Products (the "Previous CMB Subscriptions"). As at the date of this announcement, two out of six Previous CMB Subscriptions with an aggregate principal amount of RMB200.0 million have matured (the "Matured CMB Subscriptions") and the Group has recovered the entire principal amount of the Matured CMB Subscriptions. The principal amount of the remaining Previous CMB Subscriptions is RMB300.0 million (the "Remaining Previous CMB Subscriptions"). Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements unless otherwise stated.
On 29 November 2019, Beijing Meelive subscribed for two New CMB Financial Products with an aggregate principal amount of RMB200.0 million. Such subscriptions were funded by the recovered principal amount of the Matured CMB Subscriptions, in order to better utilize the surplus fund of the Group.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules in respect of the subscriptions of the New CMB Financial Products, in aggregate, exceed 5% but none of such percentage ratios is 25% or above, the subscriptions of the New CMB Financial Products constitute discloseable transactions of the Company and are therefore subject to the reporting and announcement requirements but exempt from the circular and Shareholders' approval requirements pursuant to Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. In addition, the subscriptions of the New CMB Financial Products, even if aggregated with the Remaining Previous CMB Subscriptions, would still constitute discloseable transactions of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules as the applicable percentage ratios calculated pursuant to Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules in respect of the subscriptions of the New CMB Financial Products and the Remaining Previous CMB Subscriptions, when aggregated, are more than 5% but less than 25%.
SUBSCRIPTIONS OF THE NEW CMB FINANCIAL PRODUCTS
The Board announces that, on 29 November 2019, Beijing Meelive, a variable interest entity of the Company, entered into two subscription agreements with China Merchants Bank pursuant to which it subscribed for two New CMB Financial Products with China Merchants Bank on 29 November 2019 in an aggregate principal amount of RMB200.0 million.
The major terms of the relevant subscription agreements are set out below:
|
|
|
Principal
|
Expected
|
|
|
|
|
subscription annual return
|
Investment
|
|
No. Product name
|
amount
|
rate
|
Term
|
Maturity date
|
|
|
(RMB)
|
(%)
|
(days)
|
|
1
|
CMB Financial Product I
|
100,000,000
|
3.85
|
182
|
29 May 2020
|
2 CMB Financial Product II
|
100,000,000
|
3.85
|
182 29 May 2020
|
- 聚益生金 B 款
|
|
|
|
Total
|
200,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other salient terms of the New CMB Financial Products
The investment term of the New CMB Financial Products represents the term commencing on the date of the respective subscription agreements of the New CMB Financial Products and ending on the maturity date. The Group funded these subscriptions of the New CMB Financial Products by utilising the aggregate principal amount recovered from the Matured CMB Subscriptions and the principal amounts of the New CMB Financial Products had been or will be transferred to China Merchants Bank on the date of the commencement of the relevant investment term, in order to better utilize the surplus fund of the Group.
The New CMB Financial Products are non-principal guaranteed wealth management financial products each with an expected annualised return of 3.85% and an annual custodian fee of 0.02%.
During the investment term of the New CMB Financial Products, Beijing Meelive cannot terminate any of the relevant subscription agreements of the New CMB Financial Products or redeem or withdraw the principal subscription amount prior to the respective maturity dates of the New CMB Financial Products.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules in respect of the subscriptions of the New CMB Financial Products, in aggregate, exceed 5% but none of such percentage ratios is 25% or above, the subscriptions of the New CMB Financial Products constitute discloseable transactions of the Company and are therefore subject to the reporting and announcement requirements but exempt from the circular and Shareholders' approval requirements
pursuant to Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. In addition, the subscriptions of the New CMB Financial Products, even if aggregated with the Remaining Previous CMB Subscriptions, would still constitute discloseable transactions of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules as the applicable percentage ratios calculated pursuant to Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules in respect of the subscriptions of the New CMB Financial Products and the Remaining Previous CMB Subscriptions, when aggregated, are more than 5% but less than 25%.
REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE SUBSCRIPTIONS OF THE NEW CMB FINANCIAL PRODUCTS
Subscriptions of the New CMB Financial Products were made for treasury management purposes to maximise the return on the unutilised funds of the Group after taking into account, among other things, the level of risk, return on investment, liquidity and the term to maturity. Prior to making any investment, the Group would ensure that there remains sufficient working capital for the Group's business needs, operating activities and capital expenditures even after making the investments in such financial products. Taking into consideration the nature of the New CMB Financial Products and the relatively high credit rating of their underlying assets, including but not limited to bank deposits, sovereign bonds or central bank bills with a credit rating of not lower than A+, the Company considers that the risk level of the subscriptions of the New CMB Financial Products is in line with the internal investment policies of the Group. The Group had, in the past, totally recovered the principal and received the expected returns upon the redemption or maturity of similar financial products. The Company will monitor and manage the subscriptions of the New CMB Financial Products more closely and effectively. In accordance with the relevant accounting standards, the New CMB Financial Products are accounted for as financial assets at fair value through profit and loss.
In view of an upside of earning a more attractive return than current saving or fixed deposit rate under the low interest rate trend, as well as the risk nature and the relatively short term of maturity of the New CMB Financial Products, the Directors are of the view that these financial products pose little risk to the Group and the terms and conditions of each of the subscriptions of the New CMB Financial Products are fair and reasonable and are in the interests of the Group and its Shareholders as a whole. Further, the subscriptions of the New CMB Financial Products were funded by the aggregate principal amount recovered from the Matured CMB Subscriptions, therefore they would not affect the working capital or the operation of the Company. The subscriptions of the New CMB Financial Products were not funded by the proceeds from the Company's initial public offering.
Information on the Company
The Company is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, and the shares of the Company are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. The Company is one of the leading mobile live streaming platforms in the PRC.
Information on China Merchants Bank
China Merchants Bank is a joint-stock company established in the PRC with limited liability. China Merchants Bank is a licensed bank established under the laws of the PRC. China Merchants Bank and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in the commercial banking business which provide
services such as accepting deposits, making loans and offering basic investment products. China Merchants Bank is listed on the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 03968) and the Shanghai Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 600036).
To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, China Merchants Bank and its respective ultimate substantial beneficial owners as publicly disclosed by China Merchants Bank are third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons.
DEFINITIONS
In this announcement, the following expressions shall, unless the context requires otherwise, have the following meanings:
|
"New CMB Financial
|
the financial products issued by China Merchants Bank and
|
Products"
|
subscribed for by Beijing Meelive in accordance with the relevant
|
|
subscription agreements dated 29 November 2019
By order of the Board
Inke Limited
FENG Yousheng
Chairman and Executive Director
Hong Kong, 29 November 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. FENG Yousheng, Ms. LIAO Jieming and Mr. HOU Guangling; the non-executive Director is Mr. LIU Xiaosong; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. David CUI, Mr. DU Yongbo and Dr. LI Hui.
Disclaimer
Inke Ltd. published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 09:57:04 UTC
|
|