Inke : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION SUBSCRIPTIONS OF FINANCIAL PRODUCTS

pursuant to Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. In addition, the subscriptions of the New CMB Financial Products, even if aggregated with the Remaining Previous CMB Subscriptions, would still constitute discloseable transactions of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules as the applicable percentage ratios calculated pursuant to Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules in respect of the subscriptions of the New CMB Financial Products and the Remaining Previous CMB Subscriptions, when aggregated, are more than 5% but less than 25%.

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE SUBSCRIPTIONS OF THE NEW CMB FINANCIAL PRODUCTS

Subscriptions of the New CMB Financial Products were made for treasury management purposes to maximise the return on the unutilised funds of the Group after taking into account, among other things, the level of risk, return on investment, liquidity and the term to maturity. Prior to making any investment, the Group would ensure that there remains sufficient working capital for the Group's business needs, operating activities and capital expenditures even after making the investments in such financial products. Taking into consideration the nature of the New CMB Financial Products and the relatively high credit rating of their underlying assets, including but not limited to bank deposits, sovereign bonds or central bank bills with a credit rating of not lower than A+, the Company considers that the risk level of the subscriptions of the New CMB Financial Products is in line with the internal investment policies of the Group. The Group had, in the past, totally recovered the principal and received the expected returns upon the redemption or maturity of similar financial products. The Company will monitor and manage the subscriptions of the New CMB Financial Products more closely and effectively. In accordance with the relevant accounting standards, the New CMB Financial Products are accounted for as financial assets at fair value through profit and loss.

In view of an upside of earning a more attractive return than current saving or fixed deposit rate under the low interest rate trend, as well as the risk nature and the relatively short term of maturity of the New CMB Financial Products, the Directors are of the view that these financial products pose little risk to the Group and the terms and conditions of each of the subscriptions of the New CMB Financial Products are fair and reasonable and are in the interests of the Group and its Shareholders as a whole. Further, the subscriptions of the New CMB Financial Products were funded by the aggregate principal amount recovered from the Matured CMB Subscriptions, therefore they would not affect the working capital or the operation of the Company. The subscriptions of the New CMB Financial Products were not funded by the proceeds from the Company's initial public offering.

Information on the Company

The Company is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, and the shares of the Company are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. The Company is one of the leading mobile live streaming platforms in the PRC.

Information on China Merchants Bank

China Merchants Bank is a joint-stock company established in the PRC with limited liability. China Merchants Bank is a licensed bank established under the laws of the PRC. China Merchants Bank and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in the commercial banking business which provide