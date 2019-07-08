Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) Announces New Chief Executive Officer

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Governing Board of Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) has announced that IEHP Chief Operating Officer Jarrod B. McNaughton will succeed Dr. Bradley P. Gilbert as Chief Executive Officer, effective July 20, 2019.

McNaughton was selected after a rigorous nationwide search, facilitated by recruiting firm Witt Kiefer, that included extensive interviews with IEHP Governing Board members and IEHP leadership. Dr. Gilbert assisted the Board in its search, to ensure the new CEO would uphold IEHP's strong commitment to its partners and members.

Dr. Gilbert announced his retirement on November 26, 2018, after 23 years with IEHP and a distinguished career in health care that spans four decades.

"Active participation in the process to find someone committed to IEHP's culture of Do The Right Thing was important to me," said Dr. Gilbert. "During an intensive and rigorous interview process, it became clear that Jarrod's experience and vision for enhancing services for our Members by building partnerships with our Providers, community partners and Team Members complements IEHP's overall vision, mission, culture and core values. I am confident that I am leaving this organization in the right hands."

McNaughton has more than 20 years of healthcare leadership experience, including recent roles as President of Kettering Medical Center in Ohio and Executive Vice President of the Kettering Health Network. He joined IEHP as COO in May 2018. In this role he has led positive change throughout the organization, including Member Services, Claims, core business systems, process improvement, and IEHP's LEAN transformation, while driving the IEHP mission, culture and internal values.

"I'm honored to be chosen to lead IEHP, a strong, innovative organization with a compassionate mission and an outstanding network of physicians, staff and members," said McNaughton. "I will continue to build on IEHP's innovative culture and advance its vision into the future."

"There are no words to describe the remarkable impact that Dr. Gilbert has had on IEHP and this community. Although he will be sorely missed, we wish him nothing but the best on his well-deserved retirement," said IEHP Governing Board Chair Curt Hagman. "As our COO, Jarrod has proven to be a dynamic leader and the Board strongly believes that he is the right person to carry on Dr. Gilbert's legacy of doing the right thing for our Members, Providers and Team Members. We look forward to this next chapter in our organization's extraordinary history."

Under Dr. Gilbert's leadership, IEHP's membership increased from 365,000 to more than 1.2 million Members. Its provider network has expanded to include more than 6,400 Providers and its workforce has grown to more than 2,000 employees. During this unprecedented growth, Dr. Gilbert and IEHP's executive leadership created a stable environment that inspired innovation and elevated the quality of services for Members and Providers.

About IEHP

IEHP, Inland Empire Health Plan, is a not-for-profit Medi-Cal and Medicare health plan located in Rancho Cucamonga, California. With a network of more than 6,400 Providers and more than 2,000 employees, IEHP serves more than 1.2 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medi-Cal or Cal MediConnect Plan (Medicare-Medicaid Plan). Through a dynamic partnership with providers, award-winning service, and innovative products, IEHP is fully committed to providing members with quality, accessible and wellness-based healthcare services. www.iehp.org.

