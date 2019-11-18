Log in
Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) Brings Together Health Care Leaders at Inaugural Mission Conference

11/18/2019 | 12:53pm EST

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to drive collaboration between Providers and community partners, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) recently hosted a dynamic and thought-provoking conference on the state of health care in the region. The inaugural Mission Conference was held on November 15, 2019 at IEHP's Rancho Cucamonga headquarters. It brought together health care CEOs, Hospital Board Members and other executives from across the state to discuss strategies to help improve the personal and professional lives of industry professionals and address the digitization of the health care landscape.

IEHP Logo (PRNewsfoto/Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP))

"This is IEHP's first event of this scale and we're really utilizing our unique position to be a convener for the region and pull people together to talk about things that are impacting health care right now," said IEHP CEO, Jarrod McNaughton. "The Annual IEHP Mission Conference will enable us to work as a collective industry to navigate through the rapidly evolving health care environment."

World-class speakers such as Mindset Digital Founder and CEO Dr. Debra Jasper, Drs. Peter and Susan Glaser of Glaser & Associates, Inc., Guy Masters of Premier Inc. and leadership development author Nick Petrie, addressed topics on resilience, conflict navigation, digitalization of health care and a health care forecast that provided insight on future obstacles and growth opportunities.

"At IEHP we are always looking at innovative ways to be better providers and better coordinate health care with the professionals in this room and within our two counties. This includes anything from timely software updates, updates to emergency operations protocols and even involving drone technology that will allow us to stage resources in the right time and place," said IEHP Governing Board Chair, Curt Hagman.

To learn more about how IEHP is charting a collaborative path forward, visit iehp.org or follow IEHP on social media.

About IEHP
IEHP, Inland Empire Health Plan, is a not-for-profit Medicaid and Medicare health plan located in Rancho Cucamonga, California. With a network of more than 6,400 providers and more than 2,000 employees, IEHP serves more than 1.2 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plan (Medicare-Medicaid Plan). Through a dynamic partnership with Providers, award-winning service and innovative products, IEHP is fully committed to providing our Members with quality, accessible and wellness-based health care services. For more information, visit www.iehp.org.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inland-empire-health-plan-iehp-brings-together-health-care-leaders-at-inaugural-mission-conference-300960126.html

SOURCE IEHP


© PRNewswire 2019
