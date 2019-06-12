Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Inland Private Capital Corporation : Completes Sale of Louisville Multifamily Property for $45.5 Million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

Inland Private Capital Corporation (“IPC”) today announced the sale of the Hurstbourne Estates Apartments, a 270-unit multifamily community located in Louisville, Kentucky. IPC, through its subsidiary which serves as asset manager, facilitated the sale of the property on behalf of Louisville Multifamily DST, one of its 1031 investment programs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190612005850/en/

Hurstbourne Estates Apartments, Louisville, Kentucky (Photo: Business Wire)

Hurstbourne Estates Apartments, Louisville, Kentucky (Photo: Business Wire)

Located in the retail and business-filled Hurstbourne Corridor, the property was constructed in 2013 and consists of 17 apartment buildings and a clubhouse. The community features Class A amenities including a fitness center, yoga room, game room, business center, swimming pool and dog park.

“Louisville Multifamily DST was another successful full-cycle transaction on our multifamily investment platform for IPC’s investors,” said Keith Lampi, president and chief operating officer of IPC. “We purchased the property in 2014, and it provided consistent income and a substantial profit on the sale, resulting in an 8.5 percent average annualized return to investors.”

As of the date of the sale, the property was 95.2 percent occupied.

The sale resulted in a total return to the investors of 140.7 percent (calculated based on the aggregate amount of original capital invested in the property).

About Inland Private Capital Corporation

Inland Private Capital Corporation, based in Oak Brook, Ill., offers replacement property investments for persons participating in a 1031 tax deferred exchange, as well as opportunities for accredited investors who are seeking a real estate investment. Inland Private Capital Corporation is a part of The Inland Real Estate Group of Companies, Inc., one of the nation’s largest commercial real estate and finance groups, which is comprised of independent legal entities, some of which may be affiliates, share some common ownership or have been sponsored and managed by such entities or subsidiaries thereof. As of March 31, 2019, IPC had sponsored 237 private placement programs with 644 total properties, including over 19,000 residential units. As of May 31, 2019, IPC had sold more than $725 million in assets within the residential sector, including both multifamily and student housing properties.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:22pJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Government reviews oil hedge rates after sudden fall in oil prices
AQ
03:21pINVESTMENT LATOUR : Clarification regarding ownership in Latour
AQ
03:21pAMAZON COM : Walmart Shares Zip Past Amazon.com
DJ
03:20pGradescope by Turnitin Recognized by SIIA as Best Science and STEM Instructional Solution
BU
03:19pCNO FINANCIAL : Announces Three Actuarial Appointments
PU
03:19pCALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE : Water Infrastructure Improvement Project Begins in Visalia
PU
03:19pSPRINT : Debuts Samsung Galaxy A50 this Friday for Just $10 Per Month – A Great Deal for Gifting to Dads and Grads
PU
03:19pCARTER VALIDUS MISSION CRITICAL REIT, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03:18pOil slumps 4% on U.S. crude build, slowing demand fears
RE
03:17pFACEBOOK : Zuckerberg is the focus of latest doctored video
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOOHOO GROUP PLC : Zara owner Inditex shakes off chill with strong second quarter start
2BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BAT warns of steeper declines in cigarette sales, shares slip
3ADIDAS : ADIDAS : shares slide as traders say top investor GBL to cut stake
4TESLA : TESLA : Shareholders Reject Changes in Firm's Governance
5Demand worries hurt oil, stocks fall on trade uncertainty

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About