Inland Rail Narrabri to North Star full steam ahead

Construction is full steam ahead on Inland Rail with Minister for Regional Health, Regional Communications and Local Government and Federal Member for Parkes, Mark Coulton thrilled the last load of concrete sleepers and rail had been delivered for the Narrabri to North Star (N2NS) section.

A total of 21 trains have delivered 2,474 165-metre long lengths (a total of 24,775 tonnes) of steel from OneSteel in Whyalla between Narrabri and North Star, including the last lengths from the Port Augusta Flashbutt Weld Depot in South Australia, over the last week.

A further 42 trains have also delivered 116,396 concrete sleepers from Rocla in Mittagong and a further 224,939 sleepers from Austrak in Wagga Wagga over the past 14 months in preparation for the start of construction later this year.

Mr Coulton said the delivery of the sleepers and rail demonstrated how Australian-made products are helping to build Inland Rail.

'As we near construction on the next section of the project, benefits are going to flow via local industry and supplier participation, employment and workforce development in communities surrounding the Narrabri to North Star section - including at Narrabri and Moree in my electorate,' Mr Coulton said.

'On the first section of Inland Rail between Parkes and Narromine, we saw more than $100 million spent with local businesses and nearly 700 locals work on the project. There were 99 local businesses that supplied goods to the project in some form.

'Inland Rail will continue to make meaningful contributions to towns along the alignment and I'm thrilled that regional centres like Narrabri and Moree are set to be the next hosts for the project.

'Inland Rail wants to work with these communities to make sure the advantages are felt locally. I know there is excitement building in the N2NS section as we move towards construction later this year, and local companies and workers are preparing themselves to be ready to hit the ground running.

'Inland Rail is a project that creates opportunity and jobs in the short, medium and long-term - with the local jobs created in supply contracts like the rail and sleepers, the future jobs and investment during construction, and the enduring benefits that will come from the enhancement and expansion of regional supply chains.

'This is the type of investment, jobs and future infrastructure our country needs, at the time we need it most.'

Companies can register for the N2NS project-related subcontract or supply opportunity via ICN Gateway at gateway.icn.org.au