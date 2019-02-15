Inland Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. : Outlines Strategic Plan for Future Liquidity

Inland Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. (“Inland Income Trust” or “the
REIT”), a publicly registered, non-traded real estate investment trust,
announced today a long-term strategic plan to move toward a liquidity
event, most likely through a listing on a public securities exchange, in
the next 24 to 36 months or sooner, market conditions permitting. The
strategic plan centers around owning a portfolio of 100 percent
grocery-anchored shopping centers with lower exposure to big box
retailers.
“As some forms of retail real estate are in transition, grocery-anchored
neighborhood shopping centers continue to deliver solid performance,”
said Mitchell Sabshon, president and chief executive officer of Inland
Real Estate Investment Corporation. “Grocery-anchored centers have high
levels of foot traffic and serve as a draw for smaller, necessity-based
retailers. We believe that an expanded grocery-anchored portfolio will
allow us to drive operating performance and better position the REIT for
a successful liquidity event.”
As part of this strategy, Inland Income Trust’s management team and
board will consider selling certain non-core assets in its current
portfolio, with the goal of redeploying capital into strategically
located grocery-anchored centers. Inland Income Trust currently owns 59
retail properties in 24 states, totaling more than six million square
feet.
Mr. Sabshon added, “Inland Income Trust’s Board of Directors and
management team are committed to creating maximum value over the
long-term for the benefit of our stockholders. Thus, in support of these
strategic goals, Inland Income Trust’s business manager has agreed to
eliminate the payment of all the REIT’s future acquisition and
disposition fees, which we believe will further enhance entity-level
performance.”
About Inland Real Estate Income Trust, Inc.
Inland Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. was formed to acquire, directly or
indirectly, a portfolio of commercial real estate located throughout the
United States. Inland Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. is focused on
acquiring grocery-anchored retail assets. Inland Real Estate Income
Trust, Inc. is sponsored by Inland Real Estate Investment Corporation.
For more information, please visit www.inland-investments.com.
