Inmar Acquires Capital Returns

02/04/2019 | 01:01pm EST

Winston-Salem, NC, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inmar announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire the assets of Capital Returns, currently doing business as GENCO Pharmaceutical Services. Through this acquisition, Inmar will combine the strengths of both companies to continue to drive improvements to pharmaceutical supply chain security, data capture and exchange, and additional regulatory expertise and quality for manufacturers, retailers, long-term care, health systems and wholesalers. 

0_medium_inmar-logo.png


“We are excited at the opportunities that the acquisition presents for Inmar and for our clients,” said Rob Zomok, President, Global Operations, EVP of Inmar. “Through this agreement, we will improve trading partner data exchange, collaboration and relationships, and find incremental business value through the requirements of the FDA’s Drug Supply Chain Security Act.” 

Capital Returns offers customized returns management solutions for pharmaceutical trade returns, recalls and withdrawals, samples, clinical returns and product complaints for manufacturers, pharmacies, chains and wholesalers. Along with Inmar’s existing expertise, clients will experience an easier route to getting non-sellable pharmaceuticals out of stream of commerce. 

“We look forward to continuing to build on our long-standing history as a trusted intermediary and improve quality, security and regulatory compliance for our clients,” said Zomok. 

For more information about Inmar’s supply chain solutions, please visit https://www.inmar.com/solutions/reverse-logistics-supply-chain/.  

### 

About Inmar

We reimagine everyday business challenges through market-driven commerce, analytics and technology solutions that are built to solve some of industries’ biggest obstacles to growth. Inmar’s customer-centric approach is evident through our success helping companies dynamically engage audiences, build brand loyalty, create efficiencies and drive profitable growth. 

Our solutions, such as prescriptive analytics, shopper and patient engagement, activation technologies and e-commerce platforms, are inspired by a new age of digital and technology-savvy consumers with changing expectations and behaviors, illuminated through advanced analytics and behavioral economics. We help leading Fortune 500 companies and emerging brands grow while providing their consumers with personalized and precision-driven tools to save money, improve health and safety, and more conveniently go about their lives. 

For more than 35 years, we have served retailers, manufacturers, healthcare providers, government and employers as their trusted intermediary and helping them redefine innovation. For more information about Inmar, please follow Inmar on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook, or call (866) 440-6917.

 

Sharon Joyner-Payne
Inmar, Inc.
(336) 631-7663
sharon.joyner-payne@inmar.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
