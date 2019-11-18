Log in
Inmar Announces Tech in Retail Webinar Aimed at Aligning Retailers' Tech Investments with Shopper Needs to Help Drive Sales

11/18/2019 | 08:38am EST

Winston-Salem, NC, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inmar, a data-driven technology-enabled services company, today announced that the Inmar Analytics team will host a Tech in Retail webinar on Tuesday, November 19, at 2:00 pm EST. Retailers know that there is a technology arms race in the food retail industry, but with all of the noise within the market, it’s difficult to ensure they are investing in the right technology and listening to their customers, all while staying one step ahead of the competition. The webinar will be hosted by Laura Arnett, Senior Director of Retail & CPG Promotions at Inmar, and Susan Jones, Senior Director of Client Strategy & Insights at Inmar.

Inmar’s Tech in Retail webinar will take a deep dive into what shoppers say they want out of retail tech and what new developments they are excited about. Before investing in digital transformation, retailers need to make sure they have the data to inform a technology strategy that will actually improve shopper engagement and demonstrates a worthwhile return on investment. This includes an overview of mobile technology and what retailers need to look at when it comes to customer experience for mobile. In fact, 45 percent of shoppers with smartphones use their devices in-store to find sales or promotions and 71 percent of shoppers are interested in a retailer mobile app that can help locate desired items within the store.

According to data from Inmar Analytics, 41 percent of shoppers say they regularly use technology to make grocery shopping easier. Shoppers embracing technology for grocery is a trend that has been around for some time, but the specific areas in which shoppers prefer to utilize technology to make their experience more convenient is an important part of an informed strategy for food retail. This webinar will discuss shopper behaviors and the technology that helps shoppers find value, save time, and locate the products they want.

To reserve your space for Inmar’s Tech in Retail webinar, please register here.

  

### 

About Inmar

Commerce Accelerated.™

Inmar helps leading Fortune 500 companies and emerging brands stay relevant and propel growth while providing their consumers with personalized and precision-driven tools to save money, improve health and safety, and more conveniently go about their lives. Inmar’s holistic portfolio of media products enables advertisers to access a variety of intelligent tools, including its influencer media platform, conversational commerce (chat-based media), audience extension and on-site digital media for retail. As a trusted intermediary for over 35 years, Inmar has served retailers, manufacturers, healthcare providers, government and employers as their trusted intermediary and helped them redefine innovation.

For more information about Inmar, please follow Inmar on Twitter, Linkedin or Facebook, or call (866) 440-6917. Inmar has unmatched access to billions of consumer and business transactions in real-time.


Press Inquiries:

Holly Pavlika

SVP, Corporate Marketing

(336) 770-3596

holly.pavlika@inmar.com

Holly Pavlika
Inmar, Inc.
(336) 770-3596
holly.pavlika@inmar.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
