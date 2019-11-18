Inmar Announces Tech in Retail Webinar Aimed at Aligning Retailers' Tech Investments with Shopper Needs to Help Drive Sales

Winston-Salem, NC, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inmar, a data-driven technology-enabled services company, today announced that the Inmar Analytics team will host a Tech in Retail webinar on Tuesday, November 19, at 2:00 pm EST. Retailers know that there is a technology arms race in the food retail industry, but with all of the noise within the market, it’s difficult to ensure they are investing in the right technology and listening to their customers, all while staying one step ahead of the competition. The webinar will be hosted by Laura Arnett, Senior Director of Retail & CPG Promotions at Inmar, and Susan Jones, Senior Director of Client Strategy & Insights at Inmar.

Inmar’s Tech in Retail webinar will take a deep dive into what shoppers say they want out of retail tech and what new developments they are excited about. Before investing in digital transformation, retailers need to make sure they have the data to inform a technology strategy that will actually improve shopper engagement and demonstrates a worthwhile return on investment. This includes an overview of mobile technology and what retailers need to look at when it comes to customer experience for mobile. In fact, 45 percent of shoppers with smartphones use their devices in-store to find sales or promotions and 71 percent of shoppers are interested in a retailer mobile app that can help locate desired items within the store.

According to data from Inmar Analytics, 41 percent of shoppers say they regularly use technology to make grocery shopping easier. Shoppers embracing technology for grocery is a trend that has been around for some time, but the specific areas in which shoppers prefer to utilize technology to make their experience more convenient is an important part of an informed strategy for food retail. This webinar will discuss shopper behaviors and the technology that helps shoppers find value, save time, and locate the products they want.

Holly Pavlika Inmar, Inc. (336) 770-3596 holly.pavlika@inmar.com