Inmar Expands Executive Team with Appointment of Two Client Development Leaders

Winston-Salem, NC, Aug. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inmar announced today the expansion of its executive team with the appointment of Jennifer Mauldin as President and Chief Client Officer, and John Gibson as President, Client Development.



Ms. Mauldin returns to Inmar after announcing her retirement from the company three years ago. In addition to her consulting business, she consulted with Inmar on various Pharmacy initiatives and served on the Board of Directors for the Girls on Fire Robotics Team, which is supported by Inmar’s Empowering Women group, which she founded. Ms. Mauldin began her career with Inmar directly out of college as a Client Account Representative and continued to rise through the ranks serving as Division President and Executive Vice President; prior to her retirement, she served on the Leadership team as Executive Vice President and Chief Client Officer. In this new role, she will lead Retailer and Pharmacy Client Development teams, along with shared Client Development support services. She will report directly to Inmar Chairman and CEO David Mounts.



Mr. Gibson joined Inmar three years ago after serving as President and CEO of Scanner Applications, which Inmar acquired in 2015. He has held a variety of leadership positions within Inmar, including Client Operations Officer, Promotions; Interim President of Promotions Network, and most recently Senior Vice President, Client Development - Brands where he has been spearheading Inmar’s Go-to-Market initiative. Mr. Gibson will lead the Inmar Client Development team that serves brands and will join Inmar’s Leadership team reporting directly to Mr. Mounts.



“I am thrilled to welcome Jennifer back home to Inmar as our Chief Client Officer and to promote John to President of Client Development,” said David Mounts, Chairman and CEO of Inmar. “On behalf of the entire Inmar team, I extend congratulations to both of these accomplished industry pros and I look forward to working with them to bring the full benefit of Inmar solutions to our clients and the marketplace.”



