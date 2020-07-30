Inmar Intelligence Launches Retail Cloud, a Marketing Suite to Engage the Omnichannel Shopper

Winston-Salem, NC, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inmar Intelligence, a data-driven technology-enabled services company, announced today the launch of the Retail Cloud, a comprehensive suite of media, incentives and commerce solutions that redefine the future of consumer retail engagement and retail media networks. As the world adapts to the digital disruption accelerated by COVID-19, there is an increased need for digitization, particularly within the retail industry. With the Retail Cloud, retailers can create a seamless omnichannel experience for their shoppers, imperative for sustained competitive advantage and customer loyalty.

Inmar Intelligence’s Retail Cloud enables marketers to seamlessly integrate their promotions and media strategies to actually fit how marketers plan and how shoppers shop. The Retail Cloud brings together all the key forms of retail-centric marketing, including: digital coupons, loyalty programs, programmatic media, onsite media, influencer marketing, in-store media, and e-commerce among other marketing solutions.

“We are excited to introduce our Retail Cloud, which transforms the way retailers and brands work together to deliver seamless shopper experiences with innovative intelligence at the forefront,” said David Mounts, Chairman and CEO of Inmar Intelligence. Our comprehensive suite of solutions solves for how retailers plan, how manufacturers market and how shoppers buy - leading to increased sales and shopper loyalty.”

"The Retail Cloud makes it easy for us to engage with shoppers wherever their offline and online journeys take them,” said Steve Henig, Chief Customer Officer for Wakefern. “The metrics and data provided are quickly translatable into actionable information we can use to guide our decision-making."

Data at the Core

At the heart of the Retail Cloud is its state-of-the-art data intelligence platform, ShopperSync™. Fed Primarily by the loyalty and transactional activity of a retailer’s online and offline shopper data, ShopperSync augments these data sources with online and offline data, becoming smarter over time as additional activity generates more powerful insights, which in turn leads to higher ROI for brands investing in the retailer’s ecosystem. ShopperSync's unique connectivity across marketing channels and direct integration with commerce transactions fundamentally change how retailers and brands engage with shoppers.

ShopperSync adds unique dimensions to the Retail Cloud’s media and marketing capabilities, such as: shopper data at scale, personalized shopper experiences, real-time attribution, purchase and behavior-based optimization, integrated monetization and proprietary targeting and segmentation.

Enabling Next-Generation Retail Media Networks

The Retail Cloud also changes the Retail Media Network landscape by creating the most comprehensive suite of connected monetization capabilities that maximize revenue potential for retailers and engagement opportunities for brands. Retail Cloud expands the capabilities of a “traditional” Retail Media Network by enabling retailers and brands to unify it with additional marketing activities, such as digital offers.

By integrating retail media with incentives, Inmar Intelligence delivers a Retail Media Network that meets the needs of the retailers and brands while enhancing shopper experiences. Syncing traditionally disparate retailer offerings into one cohesive experience for manufacturers, only the Retail Cloud allows retailers to provide a complete ROI story that others simply cannot match.

“Through our data-driven technology, Inmar delivers shopper-centric solutions that provide the self-service tools retailers and brands need to drive sales, maximize ROI and streamline operations,” said Mounts. “We look forward to working with our retail and brand partners to optimize their marketing efforts with the Retail Cloud and create best in class Retail Media opportunities.”

About Inmar Intelligence

Commerce Accelerated.™

Inmar Intelligence is a leading data and tech-enabled services company. $120 billion dollars of commerce runs through our market-driven platforms which are propelling digital transformation through unified data and workflows to help leading Fortune 5000 companies, emerging brands and health systems drive innovation.

Throughout our 40-year history, we have served retailers, manufacturers, pharmacies, health systems, government and employers as their trusted intermediary in helping them redefine success. For more information about Inmar, please follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook, or call (866) 440-6917.

