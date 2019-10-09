Log in
Inmar Launches Innovator Ecosystem™ to Accelerate Innovation in Technology, Analytics and Media

10/09/2019 | 08:08am EDT

Winston-Salem, NC, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inmar, a data-driven technology-enabled services company, today announced the launch of its Innovator Ecosystem to accelerate innovation by integrating best-in-class technology, analytics and media companies from around the world with Inmar’s existing comprehensive and deep technology solutions set. The initial launch of the Ecosystem will provide retailers and CPGs with a superior return on investment (ROI), increased transparency regarding shopper behavior and campaign performance, and a significantly improved shopper experience.

“We’re opening the innovation floodgates,” said David Mounts, Chairman and CEO of Inmar. “The Inmar Innovator Ecosystem is all about bringing leading-edge technology together in an integrated digital platform to drive value for businesses. Throughout the program, we’ll be inviting the very best in content and media technology, point-of-sale and e-commerce technology, fintech and data analytics to become Platform Accelerators™ in the Innovator Ecosystem. Retail and CPG are just the tip of the iceberg. We see a great deal of opportunity in other markets that will have an impact across the entire Inmar solutions set. 

“Inmar has a longstanding track record of consistently pushing the innovation envelope through new advancements in technology and business. We’ve made some incredible progress over the past 40 years in the space, and the speed of today’s market insists that we consistently evolve our open platform,” said Mounts. 

Over the past two years, Inmar has enhanced the functionality and performance of its offering through investment in R&D and the acquisition of several leading media and technology innovators. Recent examples include Collective Bias, the leading influencer marketing company, Gratafy, the leading conversational commerce provider and YouTech, the largest digital offer and engagement platform. The Innovator Ecosystem is poised to significantly increase the pace of innovation throughout the industry by providing technology companies the opportunity to join the Ecosystem through ongoing application windows. Inmar’s focus for these Platform Accelerators will include relevant and emerging technologies like AI, process automation and advanced analytics.

“I’m excited to review our first round of Platform Accelerator applications and select innovative businesses that share the same high standards and values that our clients have come to expect from Inmar.” added Mounts. “The Ecosystem will be enhanced by a powerful, single insertion order management platform with enhanced adjudication capabilities that allow for the transparency and seamless execution the industry has been craving. We remain committed to an open digital platform, and we’re evolving our model with this program to enable accelerated innovation for businesses in strategic markets.”

For its first round of applications, Inmar is currently identifying qualified Platform Accelerators in the area of content technology that will be invited to join the Inmar Innovator Ecosystem in 2020; the deadline for applications is October 31, 2019. To inquire about participating in the Innovator Ecosystem please visit https://www.inmar.com/innovator-ecosystem/  


###

About Inmar

Commerce Accelerated.™

Inmar helps leading Fortune 500 companies and emerging brands stay relevant and propel growth while providing their consumers with personalized and precision-driven tools to save money, improve health and safety, and more conveniently go about their lives. Inmar’s holistic portfolio of media products enables advertisers to access a variety of intelligent tools, including its influencer media platform, conversational commerce (chat-based media), audience extension and on-site digital media for retail. As a trusted intermediary for over 35 years, Inmar has served retailers, manufacturers, healthcare providers, government and employers as their trusted intermediary and helped them redefine innovation.

For more information about Inmar, please follow Inmar on Twitter, Linkedin or Facebook, or call (866) 440-6917. Inmar has unmatched access to billions of consumer and business transactions in real-time. 


Media Contact:

Holly Pavlika

SVP, Corporate Marketing

(336) 770-3596

holly.pavlika@inmar.com 

Holly Pavlika
Inmar, Inc.
(336) 770-3596
holly.pavlika@inmar.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
