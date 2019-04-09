Inmar's Cindy Keating, Director, Great Teams, Named Among Outstanding Women in Business

Winston-Salem, NC, April 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inmar announced today that Cindy Keating, Director, Great Teams, has been named a 2019 Outstanding Women in Business by the Triad Business Journal. She and other winners were honored at an awards ceremony April 4 in Greensboro, NC.

Cindy oversees Human Resources functions for Inmar’s associates across North America with a focus on Employee Relations and Engagement, Retention, Total Rewards, Compliance with all Federal, State and Local laws for all locations. She also oversees the development and implementation of systems, processes and policies to support decisions and compliance. She has played a key role in the integration of the company’s acquisitions over the past 10 years, not only from an HR perspective, but also from an Operations perspective helping to staff, train and onboard new business, new associates and new procedures. Cindy joined Inmar with its acquisition of Universal Solutions (USI) in 2005. She joined USI in 1999.

“Cindy brings both a commitment to serving our people, helping them succeed and a strong policy and process acumen,” said David Mounts, Chairman and CEO, Inmar. “These qualities ensure our team is taken care of and that Inmar consistently operates with integrity and in compliance with all laws and regulations.”

Her spirit for service extends outside Inmar. Cindy is a board member for the Child Care Resource Center of Winston-Salem (formerly Work Family Resource Center), where she serves on the Fundraising Committee for the organization's primary annual fundraiser - Children's Champion Luncheon. She also served on the board for Imprints Cares, where she was on the Personnel Committee, providing her expertise related to its Staffing, Policy and Benefit administration. Cindy is a member and supporter of Guilford College United Methodist Church in Greensboro and is a financial supporter of the American Heart Association, Leukemia Society, Alzheimer's Foundation and the American Cancer Society.

# # #

ABOUT INMAR

Commerce Accelerated.™

With an eye to accelerating commerce, we reimagine technology, data science and analytics to improve outcomes for pharmaceutical manufacturers, hospitals, pharmacies, health systems, insurance organizations and the patients they serve. Our healthcare analytics, platforms and services create efficiencies to optimize results, strategic insights and to drive profitable growth.

Inmar has been a trusted intermediary since 1980. We manage billions of dollars of healthcare transactions, applying the highest standard for data and financial controls that go beyond regulatory requirements. For more information about Inmar, please visit us at www.inmar.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Sharon Joyner-Payne Inmar, Inc. (336) 631-7663 sharon.joyner-payne@inmar.com